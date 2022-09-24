ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Burn planned for Cougar Canyon west of Naches

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has included 200 acres in Cougar Canyon as part of its prescribed burning plans this fall. The canyon is about 8 miles west of Naches in the Oak Creek Wildlife Area. As always, the burn date is weather dependent and may not occur...
NACHES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Businesses search for customers at Central Washington State Fair in Yakima

Even after eating several corn dogs, a huge plate of curly fries and a deep-fried Kit Kat, Central Washington State Fair attendees are not typically thinking about how to pre-arrange their own funeral. But that doesn’t stop Dan Williams, funeral director at Valley Hills Funeral Home & Crematory, from talking...
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Possible human remains found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An investigation is underway after deputies located possible human remains in the Columbia River on the east side of the Cable Bridge in Kennewick. At about 1 p.m., Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene after receiving a call about an object floating just offshore.
KENNEWICK, WA
107.3 KFFM

Which Fair Food is the Yakima Valley’s Favorite? (Poll)

The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, WA is on, now through Sunday, October 2nd. Have you already been? Some go for the rides, the shows, others the exhibits but I'm pretty sure ALL of us have at least ONE favorite fair food. Let's find out which one is the most popular in the Yakima Valley!
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Lights in the sky over the Columbia Basin

Benton County Wash. — From Pasco to Prosser, video and pictures show what appears to be a ring of lights in the sky moving in a circular motion. Space-X reportedly launched 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida at approximately 4:32 p.m. Pacific time yesterday evening, could this be what graced our skies last night?
PROSSER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man shot in leg Tuesday night in east Yakima, police are investigating

Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that injured a 23-year-old man in an east Yakima neighborhood. Police responded to the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue and found the man with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Yakima police spokeswoman Yvette Inzunza. Police provided aid for the non-life-threatening...
YAKIMA, WA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
