ifiberone.com
Ellensburg's 7-Eleven sells lotto ticket that makes man $75,000 richer
ELLENSBURG - We know of one person who ended their week on a high note last Friday. According to Washington's Lottery website, a fuel station in Ellensburg sold a winning scratch ticket that was claimed last week. On Friday, Kenneth D. claimed his $75,000 top prize from his $5 High...
Yakima Herald Republic
Burn planned for Cougar Canyon west of Naches
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has included 200 acres in Cougar Canyon as part of its prescribed burning plans this fall. The canyon is about 8 miles west of Naches in the Oak Creek Wildlife Area. As always, the burn date is weather dependent and may not occur...
Yakima Herald Republic
Businesses search for customers at Central Washington State Fair in Yakima
Even after eating several corn dogs, a huge plate of curly fries and a deep-fried Kit Kat, Central Washington State Fair attendees are not typically thinking about how to pre-arrange their own funeral. But that doesn’t stop Dan Williams, funeral director at Valley Hills Funeral Home & Crematory, from talking...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Washington State Trooper, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday morning. The officials reported that a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were involved in a crash on Interstate 90. The officials revealed that 47-year-old Sandra Macias De Alba, the passenger of...
Missing Yakima boy sparks discussion about park safety
YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s still no sign of 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who went missing more than two weeks ago from Sarg Hubbard Park, but his disappearance has sparked discussions about park safety across the city. KAPP-KVEW spoke with Kellie Connaughton, executive director of the Yakima Greenway, which includes...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Weekender Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Comedy, First Friday, good beer, good food
Autumn is here and the Central Washington State Fair is in full swing. The Weekender offers up some options if you need some slower-paced activities and some quietness after winning a stuffed bear, indulging in corn dogs and elephant ears and spinning on carnival rides. Or if you’d like, check...
KEPR
Possible human remains found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An investigation is underway after deputies located possible human remains in the Columbia River on the east side of the Cable Bridge in Kennewick. At about 1 p.m., Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene after receiving a call about an object floating just offshore.
Shearer’s Foods announces fate of Hermiston potato chip plant devastated by fire
Its 230 employees were laid off in March.
Multiple Pasco properties listed on WA State Historic Register
PASCO, Wash. — “At that time, if you were black, you lived on the east side – you didn’t live in Kennewick, you didn’t live in Richland,” Vanis Daniels, of Pasco said. As Daniels stood outside the Morning Star Baptist Church in Pasco, he...
Which Fair Food is the Yakima Valley’s Favorite? (Poll)
The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, WA is on, now through Sunday, October 2nd. Have you already been? Some go for the rides, the shows, others the exhibits but I'm pretty sure ALL of us have at least ONE favorite fair food. Let's find out which one is the most popular in the Yakima Valley!
KEPR
Lights in the sky over the Columbia Basin
Benton County Wash. — From Pasco to Prosser, video and pictures show what appears to be a ring of lights in the sky moving in a circular motion. Space-X reportedly launched 52 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Florida at approximately 4:32 p.m. Pacific time yesterday evening, could this be what graced our skies last night?
Yakima Herald Republic
Man shot in leg Tuesday night in east Yakima, police are investigating
Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that injured a 23-year-old man in an east Yakima neighborhood. Police responded to the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue and found the man with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Yakima police spokeswoman Yvette Inzunza. Police provided aid for the non-life-threatening...
Update | Kennewick driver is killed when semi rams his car after he stopped on Highway 395
He was still in his car with his seat belt on.
