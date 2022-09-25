{"id":30142,"date":"2022-09-24T19:04:25","date_gmt":"2022-09-25T02:04:25","guid":{"rendered":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d30142","raw":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d30142"},"modified":"2022-09-24T19:04:25","modified_gmt":"2022-09-25T02:04:25","password":"","slug":"photo-gallery-ducks-rally-late-to-pull-out-thrilling-victory-over-cougars","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/gallery/photo-gallery-ducks-rally-late-to-pull-out-thrilling-victory-over-cougars/","title":{"raw":"Photo Gallery: Ducks rally late to pull out thrilling victory over Cougars","rendered":"Photo Gallery: Ducks rally late to pull out thrilling victory over Cougars"},"content":{"raw":"It was a perfect day in Pullman, a place that could be a bit on the frosty side of things. The schedule makers were kind by having Oregon open Pac-12 play in the Palouse in the middle of September and in the day.\r

By the time the game ended, however, it was the Cougars fans that became frosty as they watched their team cough up a late 34-22 lead and see the Ducks weasel out of Martin Stadium with a 44-41 win.\r

WSU quarterback Cameron Ward pulled many rabbits out of his hat, but in the end, he ran out of tricks. Oregon receiver Troy Franklin burned the Cougar secondary for a career-high 137 yards, including a 50-yard strike to give the Ducks a 37-34 lead with just 1:21 remaining.\r

Here is how the day went for both teams that fought hard for an entire 60 minutes in photos.\r

","protected":false},"author":191719814,"featured_media":30127,"menu_order":0,"comment_status":"closed","ping_status":"closed","template":"","meta":{"_external_permalink":"","usat_canonical_link":"","usat_coauthor":"","_format_video_embed":"","_lawrence_general_short_headline":"","_lawrence_general_bridge_headline":"","_lawrence_hide_on_homepage":"0","capi_sync_syndication_toggle":"0","jetpack_publicize_message":"Photo Gallery: It was a perfect day in Pullman, Wash. as the Ducks rallied late to stun WSU 44-41 in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.","jetpack_is_tweetstorm":false,"jetpack_publicize_feature_enabled":true},"categories":[{"id":244,"count":2173,"description":"","link":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/category/football/","name":"Football","slug":"football","taxonomy":"category","parent":0,"meta":[],"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/categories/244"}],"collection":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/categories"}],"about":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/taxonomies/category"}],"wp:post_type":[{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/posts?categories\u003d244"},{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/imported?categories\u003d244"},{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/fishburn_gallery?categories\u003d244"},{"href":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-json/wp/v2/listicle?categories\u003d244"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https://api.w.org/{rel}","templated":true}]}}],"tags":[76,176,619],"permalink_template":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/gallery/%pagename%/","generated_slug":"photo-gallery-ducks-rally-late-to-pull-out-thrilling-victory-over-cougars","jetpack_publicize_connections":[],"images":[{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108574.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars run out onto the field for a game against the Oregon Ducks at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30100,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108602-1.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Brandon Dorlus (3) reacts to the Washington State Cougars student section before a game at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30102,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108581.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) goes up for an interception against Oregon Ducks running back Sean Dollars (5) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30101,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108604.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Jaylen Jenkins (29) carries the ball against Oregon Ducks defensive end Brandon Dorlus (3) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30103,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108609.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) runs in for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30104,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108708-1.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Mar\u0027Keise Irving (0) is pushed out of bound by Washington State Cougars defensive back Derrick Langford Jr. (5) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30105,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108710.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Nakia Watson (25) carries the ball against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30106,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108711-1.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning huddles with his team against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30107,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108732.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) relays a play against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30108,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108736.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) prepares for the snap against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30109,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108737.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30110,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108738.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30111,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108739.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Renard Bell (9) is caught from behind by Oregon Ducks defensive back Jamal Hill (19) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30112,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108740.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars mascot Butch looks on against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30113,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108741.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) is chased out of the pocket by Washington State Cougars linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30114,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108770-1.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) audibles against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30115,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19108773.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Seven McGee (7) carries the ball against Washington State Cougars defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30116,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110285.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is sacked by Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30117,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110304.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is sacked by Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30118,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110311.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) is tackled by Washington State Cougars defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30119,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110312.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks on from the sideline during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30120,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110313.jpg?w\u003d932","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Robert Ferrel (12) is up ended during a play against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30121,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110444.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30124,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110487.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) celebrates a Washington State Cougars turnover in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30125,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110522.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches the video board against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30126,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110524.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks fans cheer in the second half against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30127,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110635.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick (84) and Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Alex Forsyth (78) celebrate a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30128,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110639.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Mar\u0027Keise Irving (0) celebrates after a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30129,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110640.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Mar\u0027Keise Irving (0) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30130,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110641.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jordon Riley (91) chases Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) out of the pocket in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30131,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110643.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) out runs Washington State Cougars defensive back Armani Marsh (8) for a touchdown in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30132,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110644.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30133,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110646.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) is stopped short of the goalie by Washington State Cougars linebacker Travion Brown (82) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30134,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110314.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) begins to celebrate against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30122,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110442.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks offense line up for a play against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30123,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110647.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick (84) goes up for the touchdown catch against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30135,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110698.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks fans looks on against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30136,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110699.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks fans looks on during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports","author":"","date":"","id":30137,"title":"NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington State"},{"src":"https://duckswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/101/2022/09/USATSI_19110700.jpg?w\u003d1000","caption":"Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars student holds a school flag against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. 