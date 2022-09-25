KJ Jefferson will not let Arkansas quit against Texas AM

KJ Jefferson, like he has since he has become the Arkansas starting quarterback, has carried the Razorbacks on his back.

Trailing by nine points early in the fourth quarter and desperately needing a score, Arkansas got one from its star quarterback. Jefferson led a 13-play, 74-yard drive capped by his six-yard scoring run to pull Arkansas within two, 23-21 with 10:05 left.

To that point, Jefferson had run for 94 yards with the score and was 11 of 18 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

The drive was important not only because of the score, but because Arkansas had picked up just 19 total yards since his fumble near the goal line when it was 14-0, Razorbacks.

Arkansas, the No. 10 team in the country, was a two-point underdog entering the game.

KJ Jefferson does it again. And again. And again.

https://twitter.com/RazorbackComms/status/1573854395107889152 Where would Arkansas be without his play?

KJ Jefferson = Cam Newton

https://twitter.com/ChaseEdwards123/status/1573854113074483200 We are hoping Chase means on the field only.

KJ Jefferson is the SEC MVP

https://twitter.com/RSFreshmen/status/1573854088227393536 Most Valuable Player in this case meaning value-added.

Send KJ Jefferson right over

https://twitter.com/walkerRcarey/status/1573855041622089728 He is a beast. Pure beast.

When Arkansas needs a lift, it's Jefferson

https://twitter.com/ChoateMason/status/1573854069533429763 Yessssssir!

1

1