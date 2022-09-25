General Sessions for 9/20/22

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Damp Cowpea Festival hosts Dunn's First Public Appearance Since AppointmentThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
River Park Annexation Receives Nod from TVAThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston Resident Dismissed From MeetingThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Activist says protests hurt KKK, drew FBI’s notice
A much-publicized Klu Klux Klan rally in Tazewell this weekend turned out to be something of a bust thanks to the vocal efforts of activists — many of them from Knoxville — who took to the streets and social media to protest the gathering. At least, that’s how...
wvlt.tv
Roane Co. home school first in state to participate in D.A.R.E.
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in Tennessee, a home school program in Roane County is able to be a part of D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program takes place at the Harriman Library since these young minds are home-schooled. “We’re excited about being able...
Tennessee man pleads guilty to child solicitation in Virginia court
A Meigs County man who was charged with solicitation of a child has pleaded guilty in a Virginia court, according to Ninth Judicial District Attorney Russell Johnson.
Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
Suspect in custody after threat at Powell school
A school in Powell was placed on lockdown after receiving a threat Monday afternoon, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.
Knoxville man charged with 11 car burglaries in Maryville
A Knoxville man has been arrested in connection to a series of car break-ins in Maryville and Blount County Sheriff's Office investigators seek a second individual who may have more information on the crimes.
wvlt.tv
Military award no one wants | Families of lost military children honored
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the military award no one wants. The Gold Star is given to families who lost their loved ones who served in the military service. On Sunday, Tennessee representatives, officials and community members came together to honor their grief and sacrifice at the Ramsey House.
wvlt.tv
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
wvlt.tv
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Cumberland County retirement home, CCSO says
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Officers responded to the shooting at El Pulpo Loco on Alcoa Highway around 2:30 a.m., officials said. A gunshot victim was found...
WATE
Knoxville woman receives non-renewal notice after living in apartment for nearly a decade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crystal Vreux-Gerbier has lived at the Belvedere Avenue Apartments for the last nine and a half years, but earlier this month she was told she had 30 days to move out after receiving a non-renewal notice. “I was very surprised,” Vreux-Gerbier said. “I planned on...
East Tennessee community comes together to build blind woman a ramp to her home
Nearly 40 volunteers can together to help an East Tennessee woman who is blind safely get in and out of her house by constructing a ramp and remodeling her porch.
Affordable housing for moms recovering from addiction opens in Knoxville
An East Tennessee nonprofit has opened its first affordable housing facility to help mothers working toward recovery from addiction.
ucbjournal.com
Goodwill Brings It’s Nonprofit Mission to Crossville
CROSSVILLE — Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee will begin providing area job-seekers with free education, training and employment assistance on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when it opens its first-ever store and Career Solutions Center in Crossville. The store will be managed by Crossville native Alecia Taylor, who personally benefited from...
23-Year-Old Man Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported in downtown Knoxville on Sunday morning. The officials reported that a 23-year-old man was [..]
Law enforcement warns of dangers of ‘The Dragon’
The Blount County Sheriff's Office put out a warning to drivers that there will be more deputies patrolling the 11-mile stretch known as 'the Dragon' this fall.
earnthenecklace.com
Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?
Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
newstalk987.com
A Threat Made to a School in Powell Placed on Hard Lockdown
A threat causes First Baptist Academy in Powell on hard lockdown. It happened yesterday afternoon (Monday). The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the staff quickly followed the protocol for these types of situations. KCSO patrol units, detectives and chiefs all responded to the incident. One person was arrested but...
Knoxville mom gets new apartment after unexpected non-renewal letter
A woman, who found herself unexpectedly in the market for a new apartment, is no longer searching.
Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday shooting at an Alcoa Highway Latin dance club El Pulpo Loco that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens, according to Knoxville Police.
