Lynden, WA

Reigning Class 1A champion Royal's state-best 36-game winning streak snapped by road-warrior Lynden Christian

By Hailey Palmer
 3 days ago

Consider the questions surrounding the Lynden Christian program answered.

Do the Lyncs have a quarterback? Will they be able to repeat the same level of success from the past few years? Can they keep up with the rest of a talented Class 1A classification?

All signs are pointing to yes following Lynden Christian's 21-14 road win over No. 2 Royal that broke the Knights' 36-game winning streak - and handed them their first loss at home since 2011.

"These kids are pretty jacked, but they really felt they had a great chance," first-year Lynden Christian coach Greg Terpstra said. "I think it fulfilled something they were hoping would happen since we put (Royal) on the schedule."

Junior quarterback Jeremiah Wright opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Royal wasted no time to tie things back up as Ethan Ellis ran the ensuing kickoff back 93 yards for a score.

With time ticking down in the first half, Wright scored his second rushing touchdown of the game with a 5-yard scamper.

Lynden Christian led 14-7 at halftime, but the Knights tied it up again on their first drive of the second half.

The score remained knotted at 14-14. Both the Lyncs and Knights traded turnovers as the offenses stalled into the fourth quarter.

"They're a really well-coached team on both sides of the ball, and they don't make mistakes," Terpstra said of Royal. "One of our things we wanted to do was not turn the ball over which we ended up doing, but our kids rose to the occasion."

With about four minutes remaining, Lynden Christian's offense took the field at its own 39-yard line after recovering a fumble. The Lyncs then drove 61 yards to win it on Wright's third rushing touchdown with 20 seconds to go.

Terpstra made sure to highlight the effort of senior defensive back Lane Dykstra.

"He had two picks and two forced fumbles, so he was responsible for getting that ball back four times," Terpstra said.

Coming into the season, everyone at Lynden Christian heard the talk, they just didn't particularly listen.

"We're not going to get too high or get too low, but maybe we did answer a couple of questions other people had about us," Terpstra said. "Those weren't questions we had about us, but maybe we answered for them. For us, we're 4-0 and we're going to try and get to 5-0."

Lynden Christian will play one more non-conference game next week against Redmond before it opens conference play against sixth-ranked Nooksack Valley.

