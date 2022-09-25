ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final statistics from No. 8 Kentucky football’s 31-23 win over Northern Illinois

The University of Kentucky football team defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, 31-23, at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night in a game pitting a Southeastern Conference school against a Mid-American Conference opponent.

The eighth-ranked Wildcats are now 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Northern Illinois, voted the preseason favorite in the MAC, fell to 1-3 and 0-0.

Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Oct. 1 at noon Eastern time (ESPN) when it visits Ole Miss at Oxford, Mississippi.

View a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Northern Illinois.

View the SEC standings.

View Kentucky’s schedule.

View the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches’ Top 25

Next game

No. 8 Kentucky at No. 16 Mississippi

When: Oct. 1, Noon

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 4-0 (1-0 SEC), Mississippi 4-0 (0-0)

Series: Mississippi leads 29-14-1.

Last meeting: Mississippi won 42-41 in overtime on Oct. 3, 2020, in Lexington.

Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) scored touchdowns on receptions of 69 and 40 yards on Saturday night. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

