Tuscaloosa, AL

KBTX.com

Aggie golf edges No. 13 Auburn at SEC Match Play Preview

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama -- Texas A&M sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan tallied a hard-fought 1-up victory over Auburn’s Brendon Valdes to clinch the No. 17 Aggies 3-2 match play win over No. 13 Auburn at the SEC Match Play Preview on Tuesday at the Old Overton Club. After losing the first...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies looking to pick it up on offense

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football overcame a slow start on Saturday to take down Arkansas 23-21. The Aggies failed to convert a first down in the first quarter but were helped out a lot by their defense, including Demani Richardson’s touchdown after Tyreek Chappell’s fumble recovery.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Meuth Earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the first time in her career, Texas A&M volleyball’s Caroline Meuth has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. The honor marks the first SEC Offensive Player of the Week nod for an Aggie since Hollann Hans...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Johnson Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named the Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office Monday morning. This is the first SEC weekly honor of his career. Johnson led the Aggie defense with 13 tackles in the 23-21 win over...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Tied for Fifth After SEC Match Play Day One

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – Texas A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues was just three strokes off the individual lead and the No. 17 Aggie men’s golf team was tied for fifth at 11-under par after the first two rounds of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday at the par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Drop SEC Road Match at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies were defeated in Sunday’s road match against the Alabama Crimson Tide, 3-0. Luck was not on the Aggies’ side from the beginning of the match at Alabama Soccer Complex as A&M’s Mia Pante ripped a beautiful shot from 14 yards out that faded late and hit the post in the first minute of play.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KBTX.com

Aggie offense will have to replace Smith’s production

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After Saturday’s 23-21 win over Arkansas, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said he was proud of how hard his team competed, but he’s not happy with how they played at times. The Aggies continue to struggle offensively. Through the first four games...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M rises six spots to No. 17 in latest AP poll

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team moved up six spots to No. 17 in the Week 5 Associated Press College Football Rankings following the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas. Arkansas tumbled 10 spots in the latest poll, moving from No. 10 to No. 20. The SEC...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Edged by Tennessee on Sunday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team (10-4, 2-1 SEC) was unable to overcome the Tennessee Lady Vols (8-7, 2-1 SEC) on Sunday afternoon, falling in three sets (24-26, 17-25, 24-26). Leading the way offensively for A&M was Caroline Meuth, who turned in her 10th double-digit kill...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Game Recap: Arkansas

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas a&m has now beat Arkansas 10 out of 11 times at the Southwest Classic. while they still have a lot to figure out Head Coach Jimbo Fisher knows his team has have heart, character and grit and they proved it in Arlington escaping the 10th ranked Razorbacks 23-21. “There is heart and character in these guys and there is want-to and there’s competitiveness and talent and they can make plays,” said FIsher. “We just have to learn to be consistent.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Ainias Smith suffers potential season-ending injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith suffered a leg injury during the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas that could leave him out for the duration of the season. According to multiple reports, Smith fractured his lower right leg and he may need to have...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Over 4,000 Aggies got their Aggie Rings Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are 4,400 shiny new Aggie Rings out in the world. Whoop!. A tradition dating back to 1889, the Aggie Ring is the most recognizable symbol of the Aggie Network and is earned after the attainment of 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or reaching predetermined graduate coursework milestones. Aggie Ring Day, in its present form, began in 2000 and is one the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 3 Leon volleyball tops No. 1 Iola in state-ranked battle

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 3 Leon volleyball team beat No. 1 Iola 27-25, 11-25, 25-21, 25-14 Tuesday night at Bulldog Gym. Leon moves to 32-5 overall and Iola falls to 30-3. The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Centerville this Friday. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Normangee on Friday.
IOLA, TX
KBTX.com

College Station sweeps Rudder at home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the Twin Cities, College Station hosted Rudder in a Highway 6 throw-down. The Cougars beat the Rangers in three (25-23, 25-10, 25-18). Avery Psenick led College Station with 17 kills.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

A&M men’s tennis find success at Chowderfest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team concluded the Chowderfest, hosted by Harvard, over the weekend at the Beren Tennis Center. Trey Hilderbrand highlighted the weekend going undefeated in singles action at 3-0, while finishing 2-1 in doubles play with Noah Schachter. Most notably, Hilderbrand defeated No. 39 Harris Walker of Harvard in straight-sets, 6-3, 6-3. After losing the first match in doubles play, the Aggie pair bounced back defeating Henry von der Schulenburg and Daniel Milavsky of Harvard, 6-4, and Herman Hoeyeraal and Nick Lagaev of Arizona, 6-4. Hilderbrand entered the competition ranked No. 50 in singles and No. 25 in doubles with Schachter, according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association preseason rankings.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Music fills Aggieland this Fall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all know and love the Fighting Texas Aggie Band, but Texas A&M has many talented musicians as part of the Department of Music Activities. In fact, Music Activities serves over 1,300 Aggies each year. Travis Almany, the Director of Orchestras and Associate Director of Bands...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Seven Brazos Valley teams make the latest DCTF rankings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week 5 of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 5 after beating Leander in their district opener 38-10. In Class...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Myles Garrett involved in car accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M football star and Cleveland Brown defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident Monday afternoon and transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. Garrett was traveling with one passenger when the crash happened near the 5600 block of State Road...
CLEVELAND, OH

