KBTX.com
Aggie golf edges No. 13 Auburn at SEC Match Play Preview
VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama -- Texas A&M sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan tallied a hard-fought 1-up victory over Auburn’s Brendon Valdes to clinch the No. 17 Aggies 3-2 match play win over No. 13 Auburn at the SEC Match Play Preview on Tuesday at the Old Overton Club. After losing the first...
KBTX.com
Aggies looking to pick it up on offense
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football overcame a slow start on Saturday to take down Arkansas 23-21. The Aggies failed to convert a first down in the first quarter but were helped out a lot by their defense, including Demani Richardson’s touchdown after Tyreek Chappell’s fumble recovery.
KBTX.com
Aggies Finish Fourth After Stroke Play; Battle Auburn in Match Play
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – Led by another strong effort by junior Daniel Rodrigues, the No. 17 Texas A&M men’s golf team finished fourth after stroke play at SEC Match Play Preview on Monday and will face No. 13 Auburn in match play on Tuesday at the Old Overton Club.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
KBTX.com
Meuth Earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week Award
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the first time in her career, Texas A&M volleyball’s Caroline Meuth has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. The honor marks the first SEC Offensive Player of the Week nod for an Aggie since Hollann Hans...
KBTX.com
Johnson Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named the Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office Monday morning. This is the first SEC weekly honor of his career. Johnson led the Aggie defense with 13 tackles in the 23-21 win over...
KBTX.com
Aggies Tied for Fifth After SEC Match Play Day One
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – Texas A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues was just three strokes off the individual lead and the No. 17 Aggie men’s golf team was tied for fifth at 11-under par after the first two rounds of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday at the par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club.
KBTX.com
Aggies Drop SEC Road Match at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies were defeated in Sunday’s road match against the Alabama Crimson Tide, 3-0. Luck was not on the Aggies’ side from the beginning of the match at Alabama Soccer Complex as A&M’s Mia Pante ripped a beautiful shot from 14 yards out that faded late and hit the post in the first minute of play.
KBTX.com
Aggie offense will have to replace Smith’s production
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After Saturday’s 23-21 win over Arkansas, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said he was proud of how hard his team competed, but he’s not happy with how they played at times. The Aggies continue to struggle offensively. Through the first four games...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M rises six spots to No. 17 in latest AP poll
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team moved up six spots to No. 17 in the Week 5 Associated Press College Football Rankings following the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas. Arkansas tumbled 10 spots in the latest poll, moving from No. 10 to No. 20. The SEC...
KBTX.com
Aggies Edged by Tennessee on Sunday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team (10-4, 2-1 SEC) was unable to overcome the Tennessee Lady Vols (8-7, 2-1 SEC) on Sunday afternoon, falling in three sets (24-26, 17-25, 24-26). Leading the way offensively for A&M was Caroline Meuth, who turned in her 10th double-digit kill...
KBTX.com
Aggie Game Recap: Arkansas
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas a&m has now beat Arkansas 10 out of 11 times at the Southwest Classic. while they still have a lot to figure out Head Coach Jimbo Fisher knows his team has have heart, character and grit and they proved it in Arlington escaping the 10th ranked Razorbacks 23-21. “There is heart and character in these guys and there is want-to and there’s competitiveness and talent and they can make plays,” said FIsher. “We just have to learn to be consistent.”
KBTX.com
Ainias Smith suffers potential season-ending injury
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith suffered a leg injury during the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas that could leave him out for the duration of the season. According to multiple reports, Smith fractured his lower right leg and he may need to have...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Over 4,000 Aggies got their Aggie Rings Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are 4,400 shiny new Aggie Rings out in the world. Whoop!. A tradition dating back to 1889, the Aggie Ring is the most recognizable symbol of the Aggie Network and is earned after the attainment of 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or reaching predetermined graduate coursework milestones. Aggie Ring Day, in its present form, began in 2000 and is one the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student.
KBTX.com
No. 3 Leon volleyball tops No. 1 Iola in state-ranked battle
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 3 Leon volleyball team beat No. 1 Iola 27-25, 11-25, 25-21, 25-14 Tuesday night at Bulldog Gym. Leon moves to 32-5 overall and Iola falls to 30-3. The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Centerville this Friday. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Normangee on Friday.
KBTX.com
College Station sweeps Rudder at home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the Twin Cities, College Station hosted Rudder in a Highway 6 throw-down. The Cougars beat the Rangers in three (25-23, 25-10, 25-18). Avery Psenick led College Station with 17 kills.
KBTX.com
A&M men’s tennis find success at Chowderfest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team concluded the Chowderfest, hosted by Harvard, over the weekend at the Beren Tennis Center. Trey Hilderbrand highlighted the weekend going undefeated in singles action at 3-0, while finishing 2-1 in doubles play with Noah Schachter. Most notably, Hilderbrand defeated No. 39 Harris Walker of Harvard in straight-sets, 6-3, 6-3. After losing the first match in doubles play, the Aggie pair bounced back defeating Henry von der Schulenburg and Daniel Milavsky of Harvard, 6-4, and Herman Hoeyeraal and Nick Lagaev of Arizona, 6-4. Hilderbrand entered the competition ranked No. 50 in singles and No. 25 in doubles with Schachter, according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association preseason rankings.
KBTX.com
Music fills Aggieland this Fall
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all know and love the Fighting Texas Aggie Band, but Texas A&M has many talented musicians as part of the Department of Music Activities. In fact, Music Activities serves over 1,300 Aggies each year. Travis Almany, the Director of Orchestras and Associate Director of Bands...
KBTX.com
Seven Brazos Valley teams make the latest DCTF rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week 5 of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station stays at No. 5 after beating Leander in their district opener 38-10. In Class...
KBTX.com
Myles Garrett involved in car accident
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M football star and Cleveland Brown defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident Monday afternoon and transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. Garrett was traveling with one passenger when the crash happened near the 5600 block of State Road...
