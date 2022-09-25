ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Roost Podcast | Ep 127 Rice Football vs UAB Recap

Rice football went toe-to-toe with Houston and came up just short. We break down the game and discuss what it means entering conference play. It came down to the final play, but Rice football did eventually fall to Houston in a contentious battle for the Bayou Bucket. The Owls exit their nonconference portion of the schedule with a 2-2 record, but portions of this game and previous outings did more to inspire confidence than hesitation. We discuss what stood out for the Owls against the Cougs and what it means for the team moving forward.
Until the clock says :00: New-look Rice Football trending upward

Rice football ran out of time against Houston, but four quarters of the Owls vs Cougars proved this team has made significant strides. With less than 10 seconds on the clock and the ball 60 yards from the endzone, Rice football quarterback TJ McMahon launched the ball as far as he could down the field. Tick, tick, tick. Wide receiver Bradley Rozner hauled the ball in. Tick, tick, tick. And hit the turf nine yards from the endzone. Tick, tick, tick. Then clock stopped.
