Rice football went toe-to-toe with Houston and came up just short. We break down the game and discuss what it means entering conference play. It came down to the final play, but Rice football did eventually fall to Houston in a contentious battle for the Bayou Bucket. The Owls exit their nonconference portion of the schedule with a 2-2 record, but portions of this game and previous outings did more to inspire confidence than hesitation. We discuss what stood out for the Owls against the Cougs and what it means for the team moving forward.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO