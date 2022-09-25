ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pemberton, NJ

NJ.com

Field Hockey: Middletown South tops neighbor Middletown North (PHOTOS)

Avery Lassman and Caroline Bedetti both scored goals apiece to lift Middletown South a 5-0 win over Middletown North at home in Middletown. Makenna Blozen also scored and tallied two assists on the day as Middletown South improved to 6-1 on the season. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and tallied 11 shots on goal in the game.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: No. 15 Wall holds off Rumson-Fair Haven

Noella Jones scored and recorded two assists as Wall, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged Rumson-Fair Haven, 3-2, in Rumson. Anna Richel scored in the first quarter off an assist from Jones to give Wall a 1-0 lead. Hannah Delaney tied the game for Rumson with a goal in the second.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Union County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Union County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The play-in round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 1, and the preliminary round must be played by Friday, Oct. 7. The first round must be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the quarterfinal round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 13. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Johnson. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Johnson.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
High School Soccer PRO

Pennsauken, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Willingboro High School soccer team will have a game with Pennsauken High School on September 27, 2022, 12:45:00.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Metedeconk National to host Korn Ferry Tour golf tournament in 2023

One of the toughest, most picturesque golf facilities in New Jersey will play host to the best up-and-coming men’s professional golfers next August. The Korn Ferry Tour announced a four-year partnership to host a new professional golf tournament at Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson. The Magnit Championship will be played August 17-20, 2023 with 156 players competing for a $1 million purse.
JACKSON, NJ
