msumdragons.com
MSUM Women's Golf Finishes 11th at EverSpring Inn and Suites Mustang Invite
MARSHALL, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's golf team finished 11th at the EverSpring Inn and Suites Mustang Invite which concluded Sunday at Marshall Golf Club in Marshall, Minn. The Dragons finished with a 36-hole total of 692 (351-341) after shooting a 341 on Sunday. Augustana, led...
Volante
Football Falls to No. 1 to NDSU
The Coyotes lost to the reigning FCS Champions No. 1 North Dakota State (NDSU) on Sept. 24. South Dakota entered the contest with a 1-2 record after defeating the Cal Poly Mustangs last week. North Dakota State entered the Dakota Dome with a 2-1 record coming off a loss to the Arizona Wildcats last week.
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
The Best Cheese in the U.S. is Still Just A Short Drive From Rochester
After winning a prestigious national award in 2019, this cheese is still the reigning champion here in 2022, and you can find it not too far away from Rochester. I'll confess right now that I'm a big-time cheese-lover. I'm guessing it's because I was born and raised in Wisconsin-- America's Dairyland, mind you-- but I LOVE me some cheese. Doesn't matter what kind, I love it-- and the more the better.
Country superstar Luke Bryan draws 20,000 fans to tiny Eyota, MN Saturday for his "Farm Tour"
20,000 lucky people are going to get to see Luke Bryan on a farm in Eyota, Minnesota on Saturday. The appearance by the country music superstar is part of his “Farm Tour” and it will stop by the Garland Dairy Farm.
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
lakesarearadio.net
Owners of Cormorant Store Purchase BD’s Gas & Grub in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – BD’s Gas & Grub in Detroit Lakes has new owners and soon a new name. The Sinclair gas station located near the intersection of Highway 10 and 59 was purchased by Lars and Sarah Odegaard in early September. The Odegaard’s also own and operate The Cormorant Store in Cormorant Village near Lake Park, but for Lars, having a store in Detroit Lakes was a great way to help teach his kids responsibility, “I grew up on a dairy farm and I just really wanted a place for my kids to come to learn how to work.”
WEAU-TV 13
Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have access to higher Internet speeds
VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have additional access to a much need resource. Spectrum is expanding service to communities that include the Town of Seymour and the Village of Fall Creek. “It’s going to be a big time matter. If you...
KIMT
Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
Reporter/anchor Beret Leone leaving Rochester for new role at WCCO
A new face is joining the WCCO-TV team in the Twin Cities. Beret Leone is swapping Rochester for the Twin Cities, where she'll be a morning reporter for WCCO. Her last day at KTTC-TV was Tuesday. The Minnesota native joined KTTC, the NBC affiliate news station for the Rochester area,...
fargoinc.com
Boating & Motor Sports: Nate Harms, Jill Arneson & Cale Arneson, U Motors
After working at U Motors for several years, Cale Arneson purchased the family business in 2011. Throughout the years, Arneson and his wife Jill have expanded their powersports and marine product lines, built a second dealership on Pelican Lake and purchased a third in Detroit Lakes. Between the three U Motors locations, they now offer Honda, Yamaha, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, SSR and Kawasaki for on and offroad powersports. Their marine product lines include Sea-Doo, Yamaha Waverunners, Nautique, Supra, Supreme, Avalon Pontoons and recently acquired Centurion Boats.
WEAU-TV 13
Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash
TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were hurt with non-life threatening injuries following a crash Sunday morning in the Town of Sumner. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the intersection of Durst Road and Oium Road around 2:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a...
valleynewslive.com
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Life is much different than Eric O’Meara ever thought it would be. “I’ll never be 100% again. It’s one day at a time which I’m not used to doing,” O’Meara said. 66 days after crashing hard into the...
valleynewslive.com
Veterans prepare for next Honor Flight trip
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 90 veterans from the Red River Valley met Sunday afternoon to learn about their upcoming trip to Washington DC. The latest Honor Flight takes off next Sunday for a whirlwind 3-day tour of the memorials and monuments. Most of the veterans on...
Sandra Cleary announced as 2022 Mrs. Oktoberfest
Cleary comes from a line of Oktoberfest royalty. Her grandfather and father were both festmasters years ago.
K-9 search leads to $36K fentanyl seizure during traffic stop
Over 300 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $36,000 was seized during a traffic stop near Wadena, Minnesota on Tuesday. John Gordon, 32, from Waubun, Minnesota was arrested during the stop. He has been charged with a first-degree controlled substance crime. Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr said the...
KIMT
FBI: 4 from Rochester, dozens from Minnesota involved in nation's largest COVID-19 scheme
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Federal charges have been filed against 47 Minnesotans, including multiple people from Rochester, in a $250M Feeding Our Future case. The FBI said Tuesday it is the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country. The charges state that the scheme involved exploiting a federally-funded child nutrition program...
