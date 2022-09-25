ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Girls Soccer: Union County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Union County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The play-in round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 1, and the preliminary round must be played by Friday, Oct. 7. The first round must be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the quarterfinal round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 13. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Johnson. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Johnson.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: No. 15 Wall holds off Rumson-Fair Haven

Noella Jones scored and recorded two assists as Wall, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged Rumson-Fair Haven, 3-2, in Rumson. Anna Richel scored in the first quarter off an assist from Jones to give Wall a 1-0 lead. Hannah Delaney tied the game for Rumson with a goal in the second.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange BOE approves new principal for West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moore assumes the position of assistant superintendent of schools.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County

A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
