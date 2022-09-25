Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer: Union County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Union County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The play-in round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 1, and the preliminary round must be played by Friday, Oct. 7. The first round must be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the quarterfinal round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 13. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Johnson. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Johnson.
Somerset County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Rutgers Prep, Bernards win
Phillip Aymes and Demi Osinubi both scored to lead Rutgers Prep past South Hunterdon 2-0 in Somerset. Rutgers Prep (4-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first half before scoring another goal in the second. Griffin McCaffery had an assist while Ryan Parisi made four saves. Connor Keyes recorded 10...
Essex County girls soccer roundup Sept. 27: Glen Ridge tops Newark East Side (Photos)
Ava Kotronis’ two goals and an assist fueled Glen Ridge to a 3-1 victory over Newark East Side at the Ironbound Recreation Center in Newark. Katie Powers added a goal and Olivia Gist made seven saves for Glen Ridge (3-4-1), which is now unbeaten in its last three games.
Hudson County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 27: St. Dominic, North Bergen among winners
Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, made history in its 2-0 victory over No. 14 Kearny as head coach Brian Figueiredo notched his 200th career win. Ava Prisco and Jenna Tobia scored first-half goals for Watchung Hills (8-0) while Bella DeGiovanni made six saves. Gabriela Matias recorded...
Morris County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Pequannock wins, snaps skid
Brendan Brady and Jovan Vinas scored two goals apiece as Pequannock defeated Whippany Park, 4-3, in Pompton Plains. Ryan Foley made seven saves for Pequannock (3-4-1), which snapped a five game winless streak. Sebastian Giraldo had two goals for Whippany Park (5-3), which had won four in a row. Matt...
Divisional changeup powering Oak Knoll girls soccer, state’s leading scorer
The ball slid across the grass at Oak Knoll as the last few seconds of a 4-0 win ran off on Monday. And, at that time, the game might as well have been over with no real motivation to put forth anymore energy. But that’s not how sophomore Riley Cross...
Boys soccer: Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile...
Ocean County boys soccer for Sept. 27: St. Rose, Lacey, Southern get shutout wins
Diego Rocha scored twice to help lift St. Rose to a 5-0 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Michael Hass, Michael Lewandowski and Christian Oldhafer each had a goal for St. Rose (5-2-1), which earned its fifth shutout of the season. Senior goalie Owen Curtis finished with...
Field Hockey: No. 15 Wall holds off Rumson-Fair Haven
Noella Jones scored and recorded two assists as Wall, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged Rumson-Fair Haven, 3-2, in Rumson. Anna Richel scored in the first quarter off an assist from Jones to give Wall a 1-0 lead. Hannah Delaney tied the game for Rumson with a goal in the second.
Middlesex County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: South Plainfield wins
Ella Abernathy and Madeline Barry had a goal to lead South Brunswick past Metuchen 2-0 in South Plainfield. Barry got the scoring going in the first quarter for South Plainfield (6-3) off an assist from Samantha Grace Culver before Abernathy’s goal in the third assisted by Giovanna Fibraio. Margaret...
Boys soccer: Union County Conference stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Union County Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange BOE approves new principal for West Orange High School
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moore assumes the position of assistant superintendent of schools.
HS Football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 4
We are paying particular tribute in this spot to guys who engineered stirring victories for their teams in Week 4 at quarterback, and to just as many who made life difficult for their squad’s opposing QB. Fair is fair.
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Popular Doughnut Shop Opens Another Bergen County Location, More Across NJ Planned
Popular doughnut shop Mochinut is opening another Bergen County location — with a handful of others planned to open across New Jersey. Mochinut's latest store is set to open at 184 Essex St., in Lodi, according to BoozyBurbs. The "Mochinut" is a doughnut made out of mochi, sticky sweet...
Devils roll Islanders 4-1 after strong debuts from GM Tom Fitzgerald’s offseason acquisitions
As Miles Wood zoomed into the Islanders zone, Erik Haula skated patiently behind him. Upon crossing the blue line, Wood tossed the puck to Haula –– one of the Devils’ many trade acquisitions this offseason –– who then ripped a shot past former New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider, which gave his new team a 4-1 lead.
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County
A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
Devils’ Nico Hischier will undergo tests Tuesday after exiting 1st preseason game vs. Canadiens due to cramping
Devils captain Nico Hischier will undergo tests on Tuesday to “make sure everything is good” after exiting Monday’s preseason win vs. the Montreal Canadiens due to cramping. Hischier, 23, appeared to be in pain while chatting with trainers in the first period. He eventually returned for his...
