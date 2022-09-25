Read full article on original website
Minnie Driver Joins 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' in Major Role
The Witcher has become one of Netflix's most popular shows, and it has now been announced that acclaimed actress Minnie Driver will be joining the cast of the property's upcoming prequel miniseries, The Witcher: Blood Origin. The streaming service announced during its TUDUM fan event that Driver would be joining...
‘The Last of Us’ Trailer Shows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Surviving the Apocalypse
HBO has finally unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog's beloved video game about finding a family amidst a zombie apocalypse. The new trailer was released as part of Outbreak Day, aka The Last of Us Day, a yearly celebration of the franchise held by developer Naughty Dog.
'Quantum Leap' Reboot Showrunner Thinks the Door Isn't Closed on a Scott Bakula Return
NBC's Quantum Leap reboot is officially underway with a new team restarting the time travel project after 30 years. While Raymond Lee's Ben Song has been doing the leaping this time, fans have wondered if the original series lead Scott Bakula would reappear at some point in this new series as Dr. Sam Beckett. Earlier this month, however, the original star seemingly quashed all chances of him returning in an official statement, wishing the new cast and creatives "Good luck and happy leaping!" However, if showrunner Martin Gero is to be asked about it, he's not ruling out a potential Bakula cameo.
'Prison Break' Producer Zack Estrin Dead At 51
Prolific TV producer, Zack Estrin, who most recently rebooted the '60s science fiction show Lost in Space for Netflix, has passed away at the age of fifty-one. Estrin's sudden death has sent shock waves through Hollywood, as the ace producer and screenwriter was apparently in good health before his passing.
How ‘House of the Dragon’s Fractured Targaryen House Led to Westeros’ First Civil War
Even with the critical and audience disdain for the final season of Game of Thrones, the franchise has returned to the height of popularity the original series once had with House of the Dragon, and with all the more incest. However, this story is set just shy of 2 centuries before Thrones, showing the continent in a very different position than it once was.
'Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure' Trailer Takes You on an Adorable Road Trip
Gudetama the lazy egg is getting their very own show on Netflix this December. Netflix made the announcement over the weekend, and released an adorable trailer for the new Japanese series called Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure. The show stars the Sanrio character Gudetama, an egg yolk, as they team up with a tiny newly-hatched chick named Shakipiyo, who still has an eggshell attached to her. The duo try to embark on an adventure to find their mother, but Gudetama, being a lazy egg, is obviously reluctant to do anything at all. The series is set to drop on Netflix on December 13th.
12 Best Shows to Watch Like ‘Little Demon’
When Danny Devito and Aubrey Plaza were announced to star in an adult animation series, audiences weren’t sure if they could contain themselves and were ready to burst into flames out of excitement. The horror comedy Little Demon turned out to be not only hilarious and action packed, but also incredibly relatable, following a dysfunctional family who are trying to make things work. Afterall, in any family you are stuck together through the good times, the bad times, and the murder game show times. In Little Demon new kid Chrissy learns that she isn’t just an outcast moody teenager, she is the actual antichrist. While her witch mother tries to protect her satanic spawn from the realities of demonhood, her estranged father, the Devil, attempts to get to know the little demon a little better. All the witchy and demonic action aside, this series is about family, and all the hell they put you through. If you can relate, you may enjoy these 12 animated series like Little Demon that deal with dysfunctional families, all with a paranormal twist.
What Is the Meaning of the Harfoots' Song in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Rings of Power. The fifth episode of The Rings of Power is the longest one so far, but arguably also the most beautiful. It touched on many typical subjects of the Lord of the Rings lore, from growing into who you are supposed to be to the call of adventure. This last episode brought us one of the most inspiring sequences of the show up to this point, with the Brandyfoot family struggling to keep up with the migration of the Harfoots. They may be at the end of the caravan, but they have each other to lean on.
From 'House of The Dragon' to 'Joey': Five TV Spin-Offs That Worked and Five That Didn't
Spin-offs are all the rage at the moment. It doesn't matter whether it's the big or the small screen; fans are desperate to return to their favorite worlds and characters. The Amazon Prime series The Rings of Power is currently transporting fans back to Middle Earth and became Amazon's most-watched premiere with twenty-five million viewers.
Keegan-Michael Key Talks 'Reboot' and Why He Finds the Concept of the Series so Brilliant
From creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family), the Hulu original comedy series Reboot follows the stars of an early 2000s family sitcom, called Step Right Up, as they reunite for a reimagined reboot. Actors Reed (Keegan-Michael Key), Bree (Judy Greer), Clay (Johnny Knoxville), and Zach (Calum Worthy) must face their own dysfunction and unresolved issues, if they’re ever going to get their lives and careers back on track.
How Cassian's First 'Andor' Scene Parallels His 'Rogue One' Debut
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first episode of Andor.The first complete arc of Andor is unlike anything else ever produced for Star Wars. Gritty, dark, and heavy with political critique, it's the kind of show that, a few years ago, would have been difficult to imagine ever taking place in a galaxy far, far away. Precisely because of that, it has gathered a lot of praise. Like its spiritual (or literal?) sequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, it dives deep into the fog of war and revolution, everything seen through the eyes of protagonist Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).
Here's Why the Original 'Quantum Leap' Reboot Pilot is Now Episode 6
With the first episode of NBC's Quantum Leap reboot, viewers are introduced to a new leaper in physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee) as he restarts the time travel project that sent Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) into his endless loop of leaping from body to body. The exposition-heavy start to the show that saw Ben thrust into the body of a getaway driver for a group of criminals with his fiancée Addison (Caitlin Bassett) there as a hologram to guide him wasn't what was originally intended for the show, however. In an interview with Collider's own Christina Radish, showrunner Martin Gero details why the pilot is what it is and how the old one was reworked into episode six.
'Andor': Morlana One Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-3 of Andor.Andor is showing a different side of the Star Wars universe than what we’ve ever seen before. While Rogue One: A Star Wars Story initially seemed like it would be a darker war film in the vein of Saving Private Ryan, it ultimately became the same sort of epic conflict that we’ve come to expect from the series. However, Andor certainly does not feel like it's digging up the past for nostalgia’s sake; Tony Gilroy envisioned the series as an espionage thriller, similar to the Bourne franchise.
‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 2 Trailer Traps Its Stars in a Deadly Game of Simon Says
Peacock has released a new trailer for One of Us Is Lying, a young adult murder mystery series based on the book of the same name by Karen McManus. The series follows a group of high school students who are suspects in the murder of one of their classmates. During...
The Best Adaptation of Each Sherlock Holmes Story
Anyone with a passing knowledge of pop culture can probably guess which ubiquitous book character is just as prolific in the onscreen world: the man in the deerstalker himself, Sherlock Holmes. In 2012 the Guinness World Records named novelist Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's creation "the most portrayed literary human character in film & TV," and that's not counting the ten years since. The only character to beat Holmes won on a technicality, since Dracula counts (pun intended) as "non-human." (Someone, please write that crossover.)
What's New on HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max has plenty of great titles to keep subscribers streaming this October. The Emmy-winning hit The White Lotus returns for a second season, trading in the beaches of Maui for the luxurious Sicily, Jennifer Coolidge returns as Tanya among a new cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, and Tom Hollander among others. The DC Comics series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler will premiere its third season on HBO Max after initially premiering its first two seasons on EPIX. The first two seasons are already streaming on HBO Max, so if you want to catch up, now is the perfect time. The critically acclaimed docuseries The Vow will also be returning for its second act on HBO Max this month.
'Andor' Episode 4 Review: Rebellion Begs for Duplicity From More Than Just Cassian
Following the three-episode series premiere, Andor jettisons off in an entirely new—and welcome—direction as director Susanna White and writer Dan Gilroy take the reins to explore tension-filled double-lives on Coruscant and rebellious spirits on Aldhani. At the end of “Reckoning” last week, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Luthen...
'Wednesday' Is All Suited Up for School in New Image
Netflix’s Wednesday is arriving this Thanksgiving and by the looks of it, the Tim Burton-helmed feature is all things mysterious and spooky. Empire Magazine has revealed a new look at Jenna Ortega standing tall as the titular daughter of the Addams Family, and sees her in Nevermore Academy’s uniform, sporting her signature death stare and pigtails.
All the Easter Eggs You've Missed in 'Andor'
One of the most refreshing things about Andor is that it seems like it's the first Star Wars series that isn’t tied to the Jedi and the Skywalker saga. Although The Mandalorian started off as a western on the outskirts of the galaxy, untouched by the events of the core storyline, it ultimately tied into familiar characters like Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Star Wars fans wouldn’t be blamed for feeling like the universe was only getting smaller.
'Don't Worry Darling's Original Ending Was Quite Different From Final Film
Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for Don't Worry Darling. Olivia Wilde’s sophomore venture into directing, the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, premiered last Friday among wild behind-the-scenes stories and alleged feuds between cast members. However, according to critics, the movie itself fails to intrigue as much as its offscreen stories: it currently sits at a 38% approval rate at RottenTomatoes. The story follows Alice (Florence Pugh), a housewife who seems to live in a perfect world with her perfect husband Jack (Harry Styles), but where everything changes when she starts noticing there’s something wrong in her suburban neighborhood.
