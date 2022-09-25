Read full article on original website
'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Stranger Things,' and More Expected to Top This Year's Most Popular Halloween Costumes
Though we can't speak for everyone, "Halloween costume ideas" occupies its very own portion of our brain each year. From the first of every November the cycle rinses and repeats as the pop culture zeitgeist churns out infinitely more inspiration for the perfect costume the following October. Whether you're looking to stand apart from the crowd this Halloween — or you aim to crush the competition — fashion expert Maria Loizou from Karen Millen has the predictions for 2022's most popular costumes you'll see at the upcoming spooky festivities.
‘The Boys’ Season 3 Blooper Reel Shows the Cast Having a Blast and Ruining Takes
If you, like myself, find yourself saying “I [expletive] love this show” no less than ten times during each new episode of The Boys, prepare to love it all the more. Today, via their Twitter account, the series has released a Season 3 gag reel, guaranteed to put a smile on your face and leave you with bigger crushes on the actors and actresses behind the Prime Video series than you thought was humanly possible.
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
'Prison Break' Producer Zack Estrin Dead At 51
Prolific TV producer, Zack Estrin, who most recently rebooted the '60s science fiction show Lost in Space for Netflix, has passed away at the age of fifty-one. Estrin's sudden death has sent shock waves through Hollywood, as the ace producer and screenwriter was apparently in good health before his passing.
12 Best Shows to Watch Like ‘Little Demon’
When Danny Devito and Aubrey Plaza were announced to star in an adult animation series, audiences weren’t sure if they could contain themselves and were ready to burst into flames out of excitement. The horror comedy Little Demon turned out to be not only hilarious and action packed, but also incredibly relatable, following a dysfunctional family who are trying to make things work. Afterall, in any family you are stuck together through the good times, the bad times, and the murder game show times. In Little Demon new kid Chrissy learns that she isn’t just an outcast moody teenager, she is the actual antichrist. While her witch mother tries to protect her satanic spawn from the realities of demonhood, her estranged father, the Devil, attempts to get to know the little demon a little better. All the witchy and demonic action aside, this series is about family, and all the hell they put you through. If you can relate, you may enjoy these 12 animated series like Little Demon that deal with dysfunctional families, all with a paranormal twist.
From 'House of The Dragon' to 'Joey': Five TV Spin-Offs That Worked and Five That Didn't
Spin-offs are all the rage at the moment. It doesn't matter whether it's the big or the small screen; fans are desperate to return to their favorite worlds and characters. The Amazon Prime series The Rings of Power is currently transporting fans back to Middle Earth and became Amazon's most-watched premiere with twenty-five million viewers.
'Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure' Trailer Takes You on an Adorable Road Trip
Gudetama the lazy egg is getting their very own show on Netflix this December. Netflix made the announcement over the weekend, and released an adorable trailer for the new Japanese series called Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure. The show stars the Sanrio character Gudetama, an egg yolk, as they team up with a tiny newly-hatched chick named Shakipiyo, who still has an eggshell attached to her. The duo try to embark on an adventure to find their mother, but Gudetama, being a lazy egg, is obviously reluctant to do anything at all. The series is set to drop on Netflix on December 13th.
'House of the Dragon': Ryan Condal Addresses Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik's Exit
Days after HBO’s House of the Dragon launched, it was revealed that co-creator and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik will bow out of the series come Season 2. In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner and series creator Ryan Condal commented on his departure revealing that he was potentially aware that the Game of Thrones veteran would want to just “set one season up on its feet.”
Here's Why the Original 'Quantum Leap' Reboot Pilot is Now Episode 6
With the first episode of NBC's Quantum Leap reboot, viewers are introduced to a new leaper in physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee) as he restarts the time travel project that sent Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) into his endless loop of leaping from body to body. The exposition-heavy start to the show that saw Ben thrust into the body of a getaway driver for a group of criminals with his fiancée Addison (Caitlin Bassett) there as a hologram to guide him wasn't what was originally intended for the show, however. In an interview with Collider's own Christina Radish, showrunner Martin Gero details why the pilot is what it is and how the old one was reworked into episode six.
How to Watch 'The D'Amelio Show' Season 2
The D’Amelio family is back for Season 2 of The D’Amelio Show, a reality series that takes you into the world of TikTok superstardom and the fame surrounding it. The new season follows sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio as they navigate life outside the realms of social media, exploring different opportunities such as music and dancing. Joined by their parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, the family sticks together through thick and thin as they live their lives under the spotlight.
What Is the Meaning of the Harfoots' Song in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Rings of Power. The fifth episode of The Rings of Power is the longest one so far, but arguably also the most beautiful. It touched on many typical subjects of the Lord of the Rings lore, from growing into who you are supposed to be to the call of adventure. This last episode brought us one of the most inspiring sequences of the show up to this point, with the Brandyfoot family struggling to keep up with the migration of the Harfoots. They may be at the end of the caravan, but they have each other to lean on.
'Andor': Morlana One Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-3 of Andor.Andor is showing a different side of the Star Wars universe than what we’ve ever seen before. While Rogue One: A Star Wars Story initially seemed like it would be a darker war film in the vein of Saving Private Ryan, it ultimately became the same sort of epic conflict that we’ve come to expect from the series. However, Andor certainly does not feel like it's digging up the past for nostalgia’s sake; Tony Gilroy envisioned the series as an espionage thriller, similar to the Bourne franchise.
From 'Fargo' to 'Breaking Bad': 10 of the Best, Most Rewatchable Crime Shows of the 21st Century
Crime has been a well-known and beloved movie and television genre for many years. It is a fascinating yet chilling phenomenon many are curious about; What happened? What motivated them to do it? How did anyone let this happen? These are questions that are often left wandering in our heads.
All the Easter Eggs You've Missed in 'Andor'
One of the most refreshing things about Andor is that it seems like it's the first Star Wars series that isn’t tied to the Jedi and the Skywalker saga. Although The Mandalorian started off as a western on the outskirts of the galaxy, untouched by the events of the core storyline, it ultimately tied into familiar characters like Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Star Wars fans wouldn’t be blamed for feeling like the universe was only getting smaller.
How Cassian's First 'Andor' Scene Parallels His 'Rogue One' Debut
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first episode of Andor.The first complete arc of Andor is unlike anything else ever produced for Star Wars. Gritty, dark, and heavy with political critique, it's the kind of show that, a few years ago, would have been difficult to imagine ever taking place in a galaxy far, far away. Precisely because of that, it has gathered a lot of praise. Like its spiritual (or literal?) sequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, it dives deep into the fog of war and revolution, everything seen through the eyes of protagonist Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).
Minnie Driver Joins 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' in Major Role
The Witcher has become one of Netflix's most popular shows, and it has now been announced that acclaimed actress Minnie Driver will be joining the cast of the property's upcoming prequel miniseries, The Witcher: Blood Origin. The streaming service announced during its TUDUM fan event that Driver would be joining...
The Best Adaptation of Each Sherlock Holmes Story
Anyone with a passing knowledge of pop culture can probably guess which ubiquitous book character is just as prolific in the onscreen world: the man in the deerstalker himself, Sherlock Holmes. In 2012 the Guinness World Records named novelist Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's creation "the most portrayed literary human character in film & TV," and that's not counting the ten years since. The only character to beat Holmes won on a technicality, since Dracula counts (pun intended) as "non-human." (Someone, please write that crossover.)
'Vampire Academy' Season 1 Episode 4 Recap: We Draw the Line at Marriage
After the wild ride of Episode 3, Episode 4 of Vampire Academy definitely feels like a slowed down pace. That’s not necessarily bad; to some extent, it feels like we’re slowing into a steadier space, but I did notice just a lot more dead space or dead scenes in this episode. We’re going to keep a similar structure to last time — with one exception that we’re going to catch up on a few storylines/characters that I didn’t give much attention to before, but who are getting more screen time every episode, and it's clear they’re going to be important.
Breaking Down the Final ‘Halloween Ends’ Trailer
On October 14th, David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy comes to a conclusion with Halloween Ends. Releasing both in theaters and streaming on Peacock the same day, Halloween Ends promises to be the final confrontation between final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and the masked killer who has haunted her for forty-four years, Michael Myers (Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney). Whether this is the last Halloween film, or whether the franchise goes dormant for a few years before rebooting remains to be seen, but Curtis has said this will for sure be her last time in the role that made her a Scream Queen.
Who Is Kassa on 'Andor'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is one of the most elite spies in the Star Wars galaxy, so it makes sense he would have some secrets. But as it turns out viewers didn’t even know his real name until now.
