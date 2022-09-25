Read full article on original website
Collider
Who Is Kassa on 'Andor'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is one of the most elite spies in the Star Wars galaxy, so it makes sense he would have some secrets. But as it turns out viewers didn’t even know his real name until now.
'Andor': Morlana One Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-3 of Andor.Andor is showing a different side of the Star Wars universe than what we’ve ever seen before. While Rogue One: A Star Wars Story initially seemed like it would be a darker war film in the vein of Saving Private Ryan, it ultimately became the same sort of epic conflict that we’ve come to expect from the series. However, Andor certainly does not feel like it's digging up the past for nostalgia’s sake; Tony Gilroy envisioned the series as an espionage thriller, similar to the Bourne franchise.
How Cassian's First 'Andor' Scene Parallels His 'Rogue One' Debut
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first episode of Andor.The first complete arc of Andor is unlike anything else ever produced for Star Wars. Gritty, dark, and heavy with political critique, it's the kind of show that, a few years ago, would have been difficult to imagine ever taking place in a galaxy far, far away. Precisely because of that, it has gathered a lot of praise. Like its spiritual (or literal?) sequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, it dives deep into the fog of war and revolution, everything seen through the eyes of protagonist Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).
What Is the Significance of Cassian's Ship in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episodes 1-3 of Andor.Although Andor is a much different type of Star Wars adventure than what we have seen before, Cassian (Diego Luna) shares some qualities with the franchise’s most beloved heroes. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Rey (Daisy Ridley), and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) all have an inherent ability to “fly almost anything.” This goes back to one of George Lucas’ oldest influences on the saga; as a teenager, he became an ace engineer and racer when he was growing up in Modesto, California.
All the Easter Eggs You've Missed in 'Andor'
One of the most refreshing things about Andor is that it seems like it's the first Star Wars series that isn’t tied to the Jedi and the Skywalker saga. Although The Mandalorian started off as a western on the outskirts of the galaxy, untouched by the events of the core storyline, it ultimately tied into familiar characters like Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Star Wars fans wouldn’t be blamed for feeling like the universe was only getting smaller.
Christian Bale Stopped Talking to Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Say what you will about “Amsterdam,” but nobody can deny that the latest David O. Russell film assembled a stellar cast. It’s anchored by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play three Americans that make a lifelong friendship pact while serving in World War I and eventually find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But even the supporting cast is stacked with A-listers like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Chris Rock.
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
'Andor' Episode 4 Review: Rebellion Begs for Duplicity From More Than Just Cassian
Following the three-episode series premiere, Andor jettisons off in an entirely new—and welcome—direction as director Susanna White and writer Dan Gilroy take the reins to explore tension-filled double-lives on Coruscant and rebellious spirits on Aldhani. At the end of “Reckoning” last week, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Luthen...
The Best Adaptation of Each Sherlock Holmes Story
Anyone with a passing knowledge of pop culture can probably guess which ubiquitous book character is just as prolific in the onscreen world: the man in the deerstalker himself, Sherlock Holmes. In 2012 the Guinness World Records named novelist Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's creation "the most portrayed literary human character in film & TV," and that's not counting the ten years since. The only character to beat Holmes won on a technicality, since Dracula counts (pun intended) as "non-human." (Someone, please write that crossover.)
Who Are the New Faces in the 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Teaser?
After months of waiting, Shadow and Bone has released a teaser trailer for Season 2. The Netflix show garnered a passionate following after its first season and fans have been eagerly awaiting Season 2 and all the new characters and plot lines it will bring. Shadow and Bone follows the combined stories of the Grisha trilogy and the Six of Crows duology written by Leigh Bardugo. The show condenses the timelines of these two stories, so they exist simultaneously. On one side, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) the Sun Summoner, and her childhood friend Mal (Archie Renaux) uncover the truth about the Darkling (Ben Barnes) and work to undermine him. On the other, the Crows are a band of criminals and thieves taking whatever jobs they can to earn the money they all desperately need. Both halves of this story will see interesting, fan-favorite additions to their lineups in the coming season so here’s a rundown on whose joining up.
Mia Goth Reveals Why 'Pearl' Was Almost a Black-and-White 'X' Prequel
If you followed the news around the making of the slasher film Pearl, you know that the project was announced as a surprise prequel to 2022’s X, and the filming of both titles happened in tandem. In an interview with Collider, both movies’ star Mia Goth (Nymphomaniac) revealed that the idea surprised her much like it did the public, with the difference that she found out about it months before. The prequel tells the origin story of the title character, and how she became a deadly psychopath.
What's New on HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max has plenty of great titles to keep subscribers streaming this October. The Emmy-winning hit The White Lotus returns for a second season, trading in the beaches of Maui for the luxurious Sicily, Jennifer Coolidge returns as Tanya among a new cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, and Tom Hollander among others. The DC Comics series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler will premiere its third season on HBO Max after initially premiering its first two seasons on EPIX. The first two seasons are already streaming on HBO Max, so if you want to catch up, now is the perfect time. The critically acclaimed docuseries The Vow will also be returning for its second act on HBO Max this month.
‘The Last of Us’ Trailer Shows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Surviving the Apocalypse
HBO has finally unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog's beloved video game about finding a family amidst a zombie apocalypse. The new trailer was released as part of Outbreak Day, aka The Last of Us Day, a yearly celebration of the franchise held by developer Naughty Dog.
Hugh Jackman Is Wolverine (Again) in 'Deadpool 3'
Fans have been waiting to hear more about Deadpool 3, which will not only be the latest entry in the Ryan Reynolds-starring superhero series but also will see the Merc with the Mouth make his debut in the MCU. When no news of the film was shared during Disney's D23 event, it seemed that there would still be a long wait before anything new came from the project, yet only two weeks following the event, film star Reynolds took to his official Twitter page to give more than anyone would have possibly expected: A confirmation of the film's release date for September 6, 2024, and the announcement that Hugh Jackman will be returning to his beloved role as Wolverine!
Here's Why the Original 'Quantum Leap' Reboot Pilot is Now Episode 6
With the first episode of NBC's Quantum Leap reboot, viewers are introduced to a new leaper in physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee) as he restarts the time travel project that sent Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) into his endless loop of leaping from body to body. The exposition-heavy start to the show that saw Ben thrust into the body of a getaway driver for a group of criminals with his fiancée Addison (Caitlin Bassett) there as a hologram to guide him wasn't what was originally intended for the show, however. In an interview with Collider's own Christina Radish, showrunner Martin Gero details why the pilot is what it is and how the old one was reworked into episode six.
From 'Fargo' to 'Breaking Bad': 10 of the Best, Most Rewatchable Crime Shows of the 21st Century
Crime has been a well-known and beloved movie and television genre for many years. It is a fascinating yet chilling phenomenon many are curious about; What happened? What motivated them to do it? How did anyone let this happen? These are questions that are often left wandering in our heads.
'Wednesday' Is All Suited Up for School in New Image
Netflix’s Wednesday is arriving this Thanksgiving and by the looks of it, the Tim Burton-helmed feature is all things mysterious and spooky. Empire Magazine has revealed a new look at Jenna Ortega standing tall as the titular daughter of the Addams Family, and sees her in Nevermore Academy’s uniform, sporting her signature death stare and pigtails.
‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 2 Trailer Traps Its Stars in a Deadly Game of Simon Says
Peacock has released a new trailer for One of Us Is Lying, a young adult murder mystery series based on the book of the same name by Karen McManus. The series follows a group of high school students who are suspects in the murder of one of their classmates. During...
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
'Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure' Trailer Takes You on an Adorable Road Trip
Gudetama the lazy egg is getting their very own show on Netflix this December. Netflix made the announcement over the weekend, and released an adorable trailer for the new Japanese series called Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure. The show stars the Sanrio character Gudetama, an egg yolk, as they team up with a tiny newly-hatched chick named Shakipiyo, who still has an eggshell attached to her. The duo try to embark on an adventure to find their mother, but Gudetama, being a lazy egg, is obviously reluctant to do anything at all. The series is set to drop on Netflix on December 13th.
