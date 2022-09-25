ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, OH

Winery holds re-enactment of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow

By Desirae Gostlin
 3 days ago

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Fall is here and folks up at Green Eagle Winery are ready for Spooky Season.

On Saturday, they kicked off their 12th annual re-enactment of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Part of the proceeds of the event go to help the senior citizen group — SCOPE.

There’s a a smoking pumpkin catapult, hayride, wine, kids games, live music, food trucks, vendors and multiple acts– like the scene of the Three Witches from Macbeth.

It all culminates with the ride of the Headless Horseman.

“It’s just a time where everybody can come, dress up, have some fun. It all culminates around dusk with the headless horseman ride, where the headless horseman will chase Ichabod Crane with his flaming pumpkin,” said Green Eagle owner Dale Bliss.

The winery is holding it again next weekend — they expect around 1,000 people.

Festivities start at 2 p.m. and the horseman rides at 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

