ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral

By Rowena Shaddox
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxZtj_0i9DnnFi00

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks.

Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday.

Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to go down due to rival motorcycle club members coming into town.

Northern California news in your inbox. Subscribe to the FOX40 Newsletter.

“I hope that it comes off peacefully. And we have absolutely no use for everything that we’ve prepared for. That would be our best scenario. But we are prepared if it is not,” said Sheriff Withrow.

Law enforcement officers from San Joaquin County met this morning to prepare for the many motorcycle club members coming into town, including rivals of the Hells Angels.

“We’re just hoping that everything goes off the way that they hope it goes off, like they were saying. And that they would keep control of this. But we’re just ready for any contingency,” Withrow said.

The sheriff told FOX40 he would not put any of his deputies inside the 99 Speedway, where the service took place.

San Joaquin County Sheriff concerned about Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

“I am not going to put any of our guys in harm’s way. We did make contingency plans that if there was a medical emergency… where they could bring somebody out. And we could respond safely and retrieve that person and get them whatever help they need.”

FOX40’s Rowena Shaddox spoke with a member of the Monterey chapter of Hells Angels. He said they’re not here to cause problems within the community; they’re simply here to pay their respects to Sonny Barger.

Sheriff Withrow says part of the safety concern is any of the bikers lingering in the area at any business and causing problems.

“We want what’s best for our businesses here. Several of them have voiced concerns to us, stating that they might close before the end of this. Just to be safe.”

He says safety measures have cost San Joaquin County alone $400,000.

But says when all is said and done, including the costs to other allied agencies like CHP and Caltrans, the cost will be into the millions – well worth it, if it means everyone stays safe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 5

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop

MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Early morning Stockton shooting kills man

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that an early morning shooting on Tuesday left one man dead. When officers arrived to the 900 block of Porter Avenue at 1:51 a.m. they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk that had been shot, according to police. Police said that they attempted life-saving measures […]
STOCKTON, CA
davisvanguard.org

Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center

OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
State
California State
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

One killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting in Sacramento Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. on 6th Avenue. According to police, once on scene officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Ceres home invasion ends with death of one man

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday morning, a man was shot and killed after a fight while his home was being invaded, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene in the area of the 2600 block of Gondring Road after receiving reports of a home […]
CERES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

47 Alameda County Sheriff deputies get ‘unsatisfactory’ on psych evaluations; relieved of duties

By Lisa Fernandez OAKLAND, Calif. - A total of 47 Alameda County Sheriff's deputies were told on Friday that they were relieved of their law enforcement duties because they received "unsatisfactory" psychological examinations dating back to 2016, KTVU has learned. That means the deputies – 10% of the force – who received "D. Not Suited" for the job will be The post 47 Alameda County Sheriff deputies get ‘unsatisfactory’ on psych evaluations; relieved of duties appeared first on KION546.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Barger
WDBO

California woman shoots, kills drunken intruder to protect husband, deputies say

PATTERSON, Calif. — A California woman fatally shot an intoxicated home intruder over the weekend to protect her husband, deputies said. According to KCRA and KTVU, the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Ashwood Lane in Patterson. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Patterson Police Services responded to a report of a shooting and arrived to find Angelo Santana, 22, of Patterson, dead near the home’s entrance.
PATTERSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Standby#Funeral Service#Hells Angels Oakland#Motorcycle Club#The Hells Angels
KSBW.com

Hells Angels pay tribute to leader of outlaw motorcycle gang Sonny Barger

There was a constant roar of engines as members of an outlaw motorcycle gang made their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway. Thousands turned out on two wheels Saturday for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, as law enforcement kept a close eye on the event due to concerns about violence.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

1 injured in Fairfield shooting at apartment complex

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Fairfield Monday night, the Fairfield Police Department said. Police said the victim was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex on East Tabor Avenue when he “exchanged words” with two other men who walked by. According to police, one […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mymotherlode.com

Update: Motorcyclist Killed In Yosemite Junction Crash

Update at 11:15am: The CHP has now released the name of the Turlock motorcyclist who was killed in Sunday’s crash at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction. He is 59-year-old Ruben Prusso. The earlier story can be found below:. Original story posted at 11am: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP...
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
LODI, CA
FOX40

FOX40

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy