The 23-year old was gunned down in his Compton neighborhood along with two others. Los Angeles murders have been at all time high in recent years. Just weeks after PNB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoes Chicken and Waffles in South L.A., Compton rapper Kee Riches was gunned down in the notable California neighborhood. According to reports, police were responding to a report of a gunshot victim in the area when they discovered the 23-year rapper fatally shot.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO