ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Does Reasonable Doubt release weekly episodes or is it a binge-watch?

Looking for a new drama to dive into? The recently-released crime-drama series, Reasonable Doubt, can be found streaming on Hulu right now. The Onyx Collective-produced show is about “a fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles bucks the justice system and gets judged for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law.” Reasonable Doubt is the first series produced by the Disney-owned content brand which produces shows and movies from people of color and other underrepresented voices in Hollywood.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Triple Shooting

The 23-year old was gunned down in his Compton neighborhood along with two others. Los Angeles murders have been at all time high in recent years. Just weeks after PNB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoes Chicken and Waffles in South L.A., Compton rapper Kee Riches was gunned down in the notable California neighborhood. According to reports, police were responding to a report of a gunshot victim in the area when they discovered the 23-year rapper fatally shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy