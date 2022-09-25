Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
