ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkOQ9_0i9Dnjio00

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment.

The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community of Catoosa and the Owasso Cherokee Organization.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. called the event a “a real grass roots effort.”

“They pooled their resources, their volunteer efforts, they’ve had help from the local Councilman Joe Deere, and we’ve really got a great event here and I’m just glad to kind of come out and bear witness to it and be part of the crowd,” he said.

Hoskin said he wanted to give an update on the state of the Cherokee Nation, including efforts to get seated in the House of Representatives and to preserve the Cherokee Language.

He also said the event was about building a sense of unity.

“Getting behind each other to try to strengthen Indian Country, that’s what today’s about,” Hoskin said.

Hoskin also said the event was not centered on a specific holiday.

“Well this event isn’t centered on a specific holiday or anything, but it is focused on, you know, it’s the change in the seasons, and every time there’s a change in the seasons for native people we refocus ourselves on what we need to be doing, and I think as we go into fall, and then go into the winter, we think a lot about family and togetherness, and I think this is an event that’s all about family and togetherness,” Hoskin said.

“So you can really feel that sense of everybody together, there’s a sense of warmth, you see children playing traditional games, there’s door prizes going on, there’s entertainment, there’s celebrating Cherokee culture and other native culture, that feels good no matter what time of the year, but it feels right today,” he continued.

Hoskins also noted the importance of voting and being civically active.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owasso, OK
Tulsa, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Catoosa, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Company donates AED machine to Prue Elementary School

PRUE, Okla. — Students and staff at a rural Green Country school can now feel a little safer during a medical emergency after a local company donated an AED Machine Tuesday morning. In a medical emergency, seconds count. But at Prue Elementary, they aren’t exactly close to any hospitals....
PRUE, OK
anadisgoi.com

Martina brings country Christmas to Tulsa Dec. 16

TULSA, Okla. – Prolific country pop icon Martina McBride is celebrating the holidays in style by making her long-awaited return to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Sept. 30. McBride’s...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Mohawk People#The Cherokee Community#The Cherokee Nation#Indian Country
moreclaremore.com

You’re Invited to Barktober Fest, Claremore!

Carmik will host the sixth annual Barktober Fest on Saturday, October 15, from noon until 4p. This free event is fun for the whole family, and of course, your pets! There will be tons of fun activities for both children and adults, including a balloon artist, dunk tank, games, bouncy house, exotic animals, food trucks, and live music from Jake Brake. There will be a pet costume contest, and a photographer available to take fall-themed pet and owner photos.
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Blue Whale of Catoosa turns 50

CATOOSA, Okla. — A party was held to celebrate Blue Whale of Catoosa turning 50 years old today. The City of Catoosa and the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship partnered to throw the party. The event took place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and featured things like live music,...
CATOOSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former WPX Energy building opens in downtown Tulsa mostly vacant

TULSA, Okla. — A three-year construction project that had more than bump along the way had its official ribbon cutting ceremony today. The $100 million building was meant to become WPX Energy headquarters and bring in more than 200 jobs this year to Tulsa. In 2020,however, WPX merged with Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy to avoid bankruptcy, meaning they no longer needed the 12-story tower downtown.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Oktoberfest unveils poster for 2022 festival

TULSA, Okla. — Officials with Tulsa Oktoberfest have unveiled this year’s festival poster for the event. German-American artist Anke Dodson was commissioned to create the poster. Dodson, a Tulsa local, is known for her watercolor work. It has been celebrated in the United States, France, and Germany. Dodson...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy