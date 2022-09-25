Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment.

The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community of Catoosa and the Owasso Cherokee Organization.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. called the event a “a real grass roots effort.”

“They pooled their resources, their volunteer efforts, they’ve had help from the local Councilman Joe Deere, and we’ve really got a great event here and I’m just glad to kind of come out and bear witness to it and be part of the crowd,” he said.

Hoskin said he wanted to give an update on the state of the Cherokee Nation, including efforts to get seated in the House of Representatives and to preserve the Cherokee Language.

He also said the event was about building a sense of unity.

“Getting behind each other to try to strengthen Indian Country, that’s what today’s about,” Hoskin said.

Hoskin also said the event was not centered on a specific holiday.

“Well this event isn’t centered on a specific holiday or anything, but it is focused on, you know, it’s the change in the seasons, and every time there’s a change in the seasons for native people we refocus ourselves on what we need to be doing, and I think as we go into fall, and then go into the winter, we think a lot about family and togetherness, and I think this is an event that’s all about family and togetherness,” Hoskin said.

“So you can really feel that sense of everybody together, there’s a sense of warmth, you see children playing traditional games, there’s door prizes going on, there’s entertainment, there’s celebrating Cherokee culture and other native culture, that feels good no matter what time of the year, but it feels right today,” he continued.

Hoskins also noted the importance of voting and being civically active.

