Cleveland, OH

Wallner, Ober highlight Twins' 4-0 victory over White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer, Bailey Ober had a career-high 10 strikeouts and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Wednesday night. Ober (2-3) threw a career-high 7 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits.
CHICAGO, IL
Altuve homers twice as Astros rout Diamondbacks 10-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit two of Houston's five home runs to lead the Astros to a 10-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in a game where Yordan Alvarez left with an ankle injury. The Astros, who have already won the American League West title,...
HOUSTON, TX
Stroman, Gomes power Cubs past struggling Phillies 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Phillies' magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is...
CHICAGO, IL
Acuña homers twice, Braves beat Nationals 8-2 to tie for 1st

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also...
WASHINGTON, DC
Castro has 2 late singles, Tigers beat Royals 4-3 in 10

DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that's still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson won a World Series championship last season with the Atlanta Braves and expected to compete for one this season in San Francisco, only to be out of it in September instead. Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Orioles waste 4 homers in 13-9 loss to slumping Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a 13-9 loss to Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, hurting the Orioles' chances of earning an AL wild card. Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías also went deep, but Baltimore (80-74)...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s west coast. The. U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 a.m. Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).
FLORIDA STATE
Chirpy, chippy Tucker brings missing toughness to 76ers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid slung a towel over his shoulder and ditched his sneakers somewhere on the McAlister Field House court as he walked toward an ice tub. He stripped his socks, sunk his size-17 feet into the frosty water and started shooting the breeze with P.J. Tucker.
NBA
Bulls PG Ball says ahead of knee surgery he can't run, jump

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball said Tuesday he can't run at full speed or jump and still experiences pain in his left knee walking up stairs. Ball spoke ahead of his scheduled surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The team said last week he would undergo an arthroscopic debridement and be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
Chargers place WR Guyton on IR, claim LB Tuszka off waivers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Jalen Guyton on injured reserve and claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers on Tuesday. Tuszka made his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, getting two tackles. Tuszka was a seventh-round pick by Denver in 2020 and also played for Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
NFL
Montero helps Sounders draw Cincinnati 1-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Brenner scored in the first half to give FC Cincinnati the lead, but Fredy Montero equalized for Seattle in the second half of a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night that kept the Sounders slim playoff hopes alive. Brenner scored his 15th goal of the season in...
CINCINNATI, OH

