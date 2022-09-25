COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Jalen Guyton on injured reserve and claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers on Tuesday. Tuszka made his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, getting two tackles. Tuszka was a seventh-round pick by Denver in 2020 and also played for Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO