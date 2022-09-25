ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Chirpy, chippy Tucker brings missing toughness to 76ers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid slung a towel over his shoulder and ditched his sneakers somewhere on the McAlister Field House court as he walked toward an ice tub. He stripped his socks, sunk his size-17 feet into the frosty water and started shooting the breeze with P.J. Tucker.
NBA
Citrus County Chronicle

Chargers place WR Guyton on IR, claim LB Tuszka off waivers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Jalen Guyton on injured reserve and claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers on Tuesday. Tuszka made his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, getting two tackles. Tuszka was a seventh-round pick by Denver in 2020 and also played for Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson won a World Series championship last season with the Atlanta Braves and expected to compete for one this season in San Francisco, only to be out of it in September instead. Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Houston's Alvarez leaves game with ankle discomfort

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left the Astros' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort. Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy