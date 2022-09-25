ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Dan Snyder could face pressure from other owners to sell Commanders

By Originally posted on
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHBco_0i9DndQS00
Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

According to a report from Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post, there are multiple owners who “believe serious consideration may be given to attempting to oust Snyder from the league’s ownership ranks.” Doing so would be possible by either convincing the 57-year-old to sell the franchise voluntarily, or through a vote receiving the support of at least 24 owners.

That sentiment represents both a repeat of that reportedly expressed earlier this offseason, and a contrast to the trepidation which followed it. In May, a number of owners were believed to be counting votes regarding a vote to remove Snyder, a sign of growing frustration in the wake of several controversies he and the team have been involved in. The latest of those include allegations of financial impropriety, and the investigation into workplace culture during which Snyder (after a lengthy back-and-forth over the matter of a subpoena) testified to the House Oversight Committee.

In the absence of any outcomes from those investigations, though, it became clear that no firm action would be immediately forthcoming regarding an attempt to remove Snyder. Now, however, one owner has spoken rather forcefully on the subject. “He needs to sell,” the anonymous owner said, adding that, “I think there will be a movement.”

The change in opinion, the report details, could be due in part to the franchise’s struggles in landing a new stadium deal. In addition, an increase in anti-Snyder sentiment could be a reaction to the recent news surrounding Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver. He has been fined and suspended by the league, and has begun the process of selling both franchises in the aftermath of several league policy violations.

“We are making important progress on a cultural transformation to ensure our workplace is inclusive and safe for all,” Commanders president Jason Wright said in a statement. “The League has publicly recognized our efforts, and independent experts regularly examining our journey on this accord have confirmed this progress.”

The report also notes that a desire to oust Snyder is “not unanimous,” and that nothing is imminent at this time. This saga will therefore remain clouded in uncertainty for the foreseeable future, but it apparently still has the potential to take a serious turn.

Comments / 1

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Saints QB Jameis Winston reportedly playing with fractures in spine

After making the long comeback from a torn ACL that ended his 2021 season prematurely, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston continues to display his grit and determination to compete. Winston reportedly played yesterday’s game against the Buccaneers with four fractures in his back. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, although there’s no risk of further injury, Winston is playing through lots of pain and is wearing extra pads to protect the area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Football Rumors

NFLPA to investigate handling of Tua Tagovailoa concussion protocol

There was a moment during today’s AFC East matchup in Miami where it didn’t look like the Dolphins would have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the second half of the game due to a potential concussion. Tagovailoa underwent the required concussion protocol and returned for the second half to lead his team to a win over the division rival Bills. The NFL Players Association, though, is reportedly initiating an investigation into the handling of the concussion check, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
MIAMI, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden announces retirement

After a 12-year career spent in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Joe Haden is walking away from the game. The former Pro Bowl cornerback plans to retire, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. While Haden drew some interest this offseason, he did not sign with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Significant Daniel Snyder News

The sports world learned of one significant professional ownership sale this week, as Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is reportedly set to part ways with his franchises, following troubling reports of misconduct. Will we finally see one in the National Football League, too?. Following the news about Sarver, NFL owners...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Can 24 votes be mustered against Daniel Snyder?

If 24 owners vote to remove Commanders owner Daniel Snyder from Club Oligarch, Snyder will be compelled to sell. (After, of course, any and all options and strategies in court are exhausted.) As the Washington Post reported on Friday, some owners are ready to move on. The question becomes whether...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Herschel Walker News

Another day, another concerning Herschel Walker headline. According to the New York Times, the U.S. Senate hopeful is under scrutiny for his alleged donations. "Mr. Walker, a former football star, pledged that 15 percent of profits [from his food-distribution business] would go to charities, a promise the company said was “part of its corporate charter.” For years, Mr. Walker’s company named four specific charities as beneficiaries of those donations, including the Boy Scouts of America and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. But there is scant evidence that Mr. Walker’s giving matched those promises," The Times reports.
NFL
TheDailyBeast

The Brett Favre Welfare Case Is About to Take a Nastier Turn

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is the biggest star in the Mississippi welfare scheme in which he and other state officials, including the state’s former Department of Human Services Director John Davis and former Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, are under investigation for funneling $77 million worth of welfare funds to their own personal projects—none of which had anything to do with where the funds needed to go. But now a former WWE wrestler also implicated in the scheme is dropping a bomb. Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe, who has been breaking news about this story since it began, joined the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Robert Sarver
The Spun

Look: Bizarre Donald Trump, NFL Video Is Going Viral

Former President Donald Trump's rally in North Carolina on Friday got a little off-topic when Trump began talking about...the New York Jets?. Trump has butted heads with the NFL multiple times in the past, but on this occasion, he regaled the crowd with a recap of the Jets' stunning comeback win over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.
POTUS
Pro Football Rumors

Longtime QB Josh McCown earning coaching buzz throughout NFL

Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown has twice interviewed for the Texans head coaching gig, but that’s not the only interest he’s generated around the NFL. In a profile of the 43-year-old, Dan Pompei of The Athletic writes that the Colts, Eagles and Vikings have reached out to McCown about joining their coaching staffs, with the writer suggesting there have probably been other suitors for the retired player’s services.
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Packers LT David Bakhtiari expects an unusual practice routine upon his return

As detailed by Ryan Woods of PackersNews.com, Bakhtiari will not suit up for each of the three consecutive practice days during any given week, even after he has fully recovered from the ACL tear which occurred on New Year’s Eve in 2020. The soon-to-be 31-year-old will therefore not have a full week of preparation in advance of any games he does appear in this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Washington Fans Are Furious With Ron Rivera Sunday

Ron Rivera is in some hot water on Sunday afternoon. Washington Commanders fans aren't happy with their head coach after he decided to not challenge a long catch from Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith. It looked to be really close, but the officials deemed it a catch and Rivera didn't challenge...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Suns#Commanders#American Football#The Washington Post
Pro Football Rumors

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans issued one-game suspension

The ban was handed down by VP of football operations Jon Runyan; in a letter to Evans, he wrote in part, “Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”. This marks the...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Bills injury updates on S Micah Hyde, DL Ed Oliver

As the Bills head to South Florida for a noon matchup against a red-hot Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, they have seen a tough challenge get tougher. Buffalo released an injury update on its website today reporting that the team expects to be without four starters: two in the secondary, in safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson, and two defensive tackles, Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. Jackson, Hyde, and Phillips all left Monday night’s game with injuries, while Oliver will miss his second straight contest.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Bills CB Dane Jackson avoids major injury

Last night’s Titans-Bills game featured a frightening moment when Bills cornerback Dane Jackson collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds and suffered a neck injury in the process. He was ultimately taken off the field by an ambulance, leading to concerns about his short- and long-term health status. Encouraging reports have since come out on that front, however.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

49ers’ Trey Lance undergoes ankle surgery

Lance was carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. The injury was immediately thought to be serious, and it was confirmed not long after that season-ending surgery would be required. Pelissero notes that the 22-year-old did not suffer a compound fracture, but that provides little in the way of consolation considering the blow this injury represents to his career arc and San Francisco’s QB plans.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Titans to be without T Taylor Lewan, DL Bud Dupree Week 3

Lewan’s absence is not especially surprising, but it certainly will sting a Titans offense that already moved on from two 2021 O-line starters — including veteran guard Rodger Saffold — this offseason. Lewan went down with a knee injury on the first play of Monday night’s loss to the Bills. Mike Vrabel said this week Dupree’s injury was not expected to keep him out in the long term, but the veteran pass rusher will miss at least one game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy