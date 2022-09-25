ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team fell to Barringer, 25-14, on Friday, Sept. 23. The Tornadoes lost for the third straight time to move to a 1-3 record. The OHS Tornadoes came into this week’s contest against Barringer with one thing in mind: stop those Blue Bears in their tracks. On the other hand, Barringer had the same feeling when it realized that Orange High star quarterback Maurice Williams was back on the field after missing the first three games due to administrative reasons. Barringer had something to prove, as well; they came into the game looking for the 109th win for legendary head coach Dave McCombs, who is in only his second year at the helm after a long respite from head coaching.

