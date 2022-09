The 49ers’ offensive line is going to look at least a little bit different when they host the Rams at Levi’s Stadium on Monday night. They’ll have a new left tackle while Trent Williams is sidelined by a high ankle sprain, but they may also get a new look on the interior as well with Daniel Brunskill set to return to practice in the lead up to Week 4. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday told reporters in a conference call that Colton McKivitz would be the likely fill in at LT, with Brunskill potentially landing a starting job on the interior.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO