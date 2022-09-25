URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS. * WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel. TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport. TX...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO