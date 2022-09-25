ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TX Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS. * WHAT...Northeast winds around 20 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel. TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport. TX...
TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 29, 2022. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Elevated water levels and surf expected in addition to a moderate. to high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island. and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Through...
