Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Maryland Game Time Announced
Sometimes when a game time is announced it’s just a blah thing. It doesn’t matter to most of us because we were going to watch the game either way. No matter what time kickoff is, we will be there. This one however is personal to me. My old college roommate will be coming into town and he and I are going to the game. This will be the first time we’ve gone to a Purdue football game together since 2010. I’m really looking forward to it. Unfortunately, it’s also the day that a group of friends from law school are planning to get together. So as long as the Purdue vs. Maryland game wasn’t at noon I could do both. Well, guess what time kickoff for Purdue vs. Maryland was just announced as?
Walk-on makes impact at ‘dream school’
Devin Mockobee was in Florida the summer of his senior year of high school when he got a call that changed his life. The 6 foot, 195 pound redshirt freshman running back was originally committed to play football for the U.S. Naval Academy before he got an offer from Chris Barclay, the Boilermakers’ running back coach.
arenadigest.com
New Fishers arena to fuel $550M development￼
A new 8,500-seat arena for the Indy Fuel (ECHL) will be the cornerstone of new investments totaling some $550 million in the Fishers District development in suburban Indianapolis. Thompson Thrift, the master developer of the mixed-use Fishers District development, is eying new retail, restaurant, entertainment and residential options in community...
Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'
INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame
Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
Current Publishing
Free tickets available for U.S. Army Field Band performance
The U.S. Army Field Band is returning to the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel Nov. 10 for a free concert celebrating heroes who have served the nation. The 7:30 p.m. performance, titled “Heroes,” will be a celebration of people who have gone above and beyond...
Deceased taxpayers receiving Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments
The state of Indiana is sending Automatic Taxpayer Refund checks to deceased people, leaving some families unsure about what to do with them.
RELATED PEOPLE
WISH-TV
Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt
THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
Woman shot by former boyfriend at Subaru in Lafayette
Police are responding to a report of a shooting at Subaru in Lafayette. According to Lafayette police, a shooting occurred at the facility Monday afternoon.
Fox 59
Driver flown to hospital after crashing into back of school bus on SR 38
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver has been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the rear end of a school bus. No students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department,...
WLFI.com
Feast of the Hunter's Moon taking place next weekend
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Next weekend is your a chance to step back in time at the Feast of the Hunter's Moon. The re-enactment takes place at Fort Ouiatenon, the Feast is held every year in early fall on the banks of the Wabash River. It re-enacts what the fall gathering between the French and Native Americans was like during the 1700s. The event features authentic food from the past, military drills, native dances, and fashion shows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in […]
WISH-TV
Federal Railroad Administration awaits report on Lafayette railway bridge collapse
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Federal Railroad Administration says it expects to have a report in three months of the bridge collapse that left railcars in the Wabash River on Wednesday. The bridge collapse derailed a Norfolk Southern Railway train Wednesday afternoon on the Wabash River bridge on the...
Current Publishing
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
BJ’s Wholesale Club announces opening date for Noblesville location
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana’s first BJ’s Wholesales Club location will open to shoppers on Friday, September 30, the company announced. The store, located at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville, will be BJ’s 231st location in the United States. There will be a BJ’s Gas location along with the warehouse store. “We can’t wait to open […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this week
A popular wholesale store with hundreds of locations throughout the country is opening its first Indiana store location this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a great place to shop for items at discounted wholesale prices, you may be interested to learn that BJ's Wholesale Club is opening its first location in Indiana on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’
DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”. It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
wslmradio.com
Impaired Driver Arrested after Hit and Run Crash
Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5:25 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. Arrested and Charged Andrew Lamble, 58, Kokomo, IN. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor. This is an...
WNDU
TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure planned for White County intersection
2 former Starke County detectives indicted by grand jury in missing evidence case. Two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department have been indicted by a grand jury in a case involving missing evidence from the department. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Indiana Michigan Power says it’s sending employees...
Comments / 0