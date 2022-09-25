Read full article on original website
Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton reveals message to Jyaire Brown following early penalty vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State DB Jyaire Brown had an early mistake against Wisconsin that cost the defense some penalty yards. Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton talked about how Brown handled that moment per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Brown was called for pass interference in the 2nd quarter of the game....
Ohio State football: Buckeyes remain at top of heap while adding new weapons
A month into the season, a couple of powerful truths are clear around Ohio State football. First, along with Alabama and Georgia, the Buckeyes form a triumivrate of power atop the college football landscape. Whoever No. 4 is, they’ll have some work to do to catch up with the game’s big 3. Second, Ohio State has maintained this place in part by adding new weapons to an already imposing squad.
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State has become 'a national championship waiting to happen'
Joel Klatt thinks that Ohio State could have what it takes to bring a national title back to Columbus. He explained why he thinks the Buckeyes could make it happen on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. Many Ohio State will tell you what the issue with the team has...
Greg Schiano not shifting goals for Rutgers' game vs. Ohio State: 'We're going to Columbus to win the game'
Rutgers’ head coach Greg Schiano has big goals for the Scarlet Knights’ game against Ohio State this weekend. Despite a big loss to Iowa on Saturday, Schiano is still counting on a win against the No. 3 team in the country this weekend. “We are going to win...
Bret who? Braelon Allen has honest admission when asked about Bielema's return to Madison
Wisconsin will be facing a familiar presence in Madison on Saturday. Bret Bielema is set to make his return to Wisconsin since his first season with Illinois in 2021. Braelon Allen was asked about what it’s been like dealing with the outside noise about the ordeal and gave a great answer. Apparently he didn’t know that Bielema had even coached at Wisconsin, according to 96.7 The Zone’s Zach Heilprin.
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Ohio State continues to cruise offensively. After a 21-10 win over Notre Dame to open the 2022 season, Ryan Day’s team has outscored their last 3 opponents 174-54, including a 45-12 win over Arkansas State, a 77-21 rout of Toledo, and a 52-21 triumph over Wisconsin to start B1G play.
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
Ohio State football: What we liked, didn't like from OSU's win over Wisconsin
Ohio State had a pretty easy Saturday. Jumping out 28-0 in the game’s first 18 minutes gave the Buckeyes a comfortable advantage that Wisconsin never threatened in the 52-21 win. The No. 3 Buckeyes remain near the top of the college football heap, taking a 4-0 mark into October. Here’s what we liked and didn’t like from the victory.
Kirk Herbstreit explains what sets Ohio State's 2022 team apart from prior years
Ohio State looked dominant in the first B1G game of the year. The Buckeyes blew out the Badgers 52-21 on Saturday night. The Bucks look every bit like the No. 3 team in the country when their offense and defense are humming. The defense was the issue last year with...
