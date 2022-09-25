ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football: Buckeyes remain at top of heap while adding new weapons

A month into the season, a couple of powerful truths are clear around Ohio State football. First, along with Alabama and Georgia, the Buckeyes form a triumivrate of power atop the college football landscape. Whoever No. 4 is, they’ll have some work to do to catch up with the game’s big 3. Second, Ohio State has maintained this place in part by adding new weapons to an already imposing squad.
Bret who? Braelon Allen has honest admission when asked about Bielema's return to Madison

Wisconsin will be facing a familiar presence in Madison on Saturday. Bret Bielema is set to make his return to Wisconsin since his first season with Illinois in 2021. Braelon Allen was asked about what it's been like dealing with the outside noise about the ordeal and gave a great answer. Apparently he didn't know that Bielema had even coached at Wisconsin, according to 96.7 The Zone's Zach Heilprin.
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Ohio State continues to cruise offensively. After a 21-10 win over Notre Dame to open the 2022 season, Ryan Day's team has outscored their last 3 opponents 174-54, including a 45-12 win over Arkansas State, a 77-21 rout of Toledo, and a 52-21 triumph over Wisconsin to start B1G play.
Ohio State football: What we liked, didn't like from OSU's win over Wisconsin

Ohio State had a pretty easy Saturday. Jumping out 28-0 in the game's first 18 minutes gave the Buckeyes a comfortable advantage that Wisconsin never threatened in the 52-21 win. The No. 3 Buckeyes remain near the top of the college football heap, taking a 4-0 mark into October. Here's what we liked and didn't like from the victory.
