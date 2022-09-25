Wisconsin will be facing a familiar presence in Madison on Saturday. Bret Bielema is set to make his return to Wisconsin since his first season with Illinois in 2021. Braelon Allen was asked about what it’s been like dealing with the outside noise about the ordeal and gave a great answer. Apparently he didn’t know that Bielema had even coached at Wisconsin, according to 96.7 The Zone’s Zach Heilprin.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO