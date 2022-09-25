ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIKE PRATER: Avalos fires Plough as the Boise State brand takes a beating

Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

Boise State lost more than a football game Friday night.

The Broncos lost their local fan base — at least temporarily.

The Broncos lost their regional respect — find anyone who’s feeling sorry for a once-proud program that bullied the West for two decades.

Most important, or most depressing, the Broncos lost their national credibility — possibly forever.

Boise State looked lost Friday night. Period.

We’ve watched the same issues grow out of control for a couple of seasons. The blue-collar mentality is slipping away, physicality and toughness are hard to find, and there wasn’t a lot of heart on display against UTEP. The lack of pride, energy, emotion and fire was painful to watch.

You can recover from a single devastating loss — even as bad as it looked on offense, defense, special teams ... and coaching.

But when the single loss comes on the heels of a head coaching change and a five-loss season in 2021, false optimism coming out of fall camp in 2022, game-day curiosities from coaches, and a current roster with questionable talent and depth, you’ve got massive issues beyond one bad loss.

Boise State lost its brand in El Paso. Willie Nelson could write the song.

Andy Avalos has to fix the mess. That’s why Boise State’s head coach fired good-guy offensive coordinator Tim Plough on Saturday.

Boise State doesn’t fire assistant coaches midseason. Boise State hasn’t fired a head coach in 30 years.

Truth be told, I didn’t know if Avalos had the juice to make the decision. He’s a young head coach, a man who preaches a strong belief in brotherhood and family, and he likes to be liked.

This time, he had no choice.

The Boise State brand is too important. It’s the most important item on the Boise State resume. It took years to build, and once lost, it’s too difficult to get back.

Avalos has a monster task ahead — or he could be next. He may never admit it, but Saturday’s decision was part save-the-season, part self-preservation.

“Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them,’’ he said in a prepared statement, announcing Plough’s dismissal.

Boise State’s slow decline is happening at a historically poor time because college football is evolving at warp speed. Changes to the sport are fast and furious.

The mighty forge ahead.

The weak are left behind.

Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey is trying to raise $300 million for his Athletics Master Village. More than half of that is destined for football — if the money is raised. These days, good luck with that.

Boise State has Power Five hopes and dreams. Big 12 hopes. Pac-12 dreams. Question: Can these Broncos even compete for a Mountain West title?

Boise State is desperately falling behind in the all-important Name, Image and Likeness game.

That’s because too many boosters, businesses and fans — in many cases, the same ones who complain about the program — won’t financially support student-athletes on campus.

Then there’s the transfer portal, a major game-changer. If this season goes south, too many players on this roster will go elsewhere. Good players don’t stick with broken programs, and there has to be anxiety and angst in that locker room right now.

That’s why Avalos fired Plough — and replaced him with Dirk Koetter.

Avalos took all the blame in his postgame interviews Friday, saying things like, “It starts with me’’ and “coaches need to be better.’’ On Saturday, after a long and agonizing overnight flight from El Paso, he laid down the hammer because something had to be done.

Koetter, a former Boise State and NFL head coach, is a brilliant offensive mind with a warm heart for Boise State football. Until Saturday, he was making $24,000 as an analyst for the program, and golfing as many days a week as possible.

Now he’s in charge of this offense. In charge of fixing quarterbacks Hank Bachmeier and Taylen Green. In charge of juggling running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty. In charge of underachieving wide receivers and a soft offensive line. In charge of scoring more than 10 points a game. In charge of restoring the faith and helping to rebuild the brand he started as Boise State’s coach from 1998-2000.

There’s no guarantee it will work, but it’s change, and change was mandatory.

If Avalos showed up next Friday night for a home game against San Diego State, with Plough as his offensive coordinator and Bachmeier as his quarterback, the long concession lines inside Albertsons Stadium would no longer be an issue.

Most fans would have gone home. Sarcastically. Maybe. Probably.

Koetter’s first priority is quarterback — and he’s good at that. He turned Bart Hendricks into a Boise State Hall of Famer, and he was Jameis Winston’s head coach in Tampa Bay when Winston played some of his best football in the NFL.

Does Koetter stick with Bachmeier, the four-year starter who appears to have lost all confidence? Or does he go with the redshirt-freshman Green, a Winston-type of player, and build for the future?

I called for the Plough firing after Friday’s game, but I have no idea if change will spark success. I do know this: Crisis creates opportunity — and making good decisions in the face of crisis is a gesture of strong leadership.

Right now, because of Avalos’ leadership, Boise State has a new opportunity to save its season. And rebuild its brand.

Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist who co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk (KTIK 95.3 FM on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) and Boise State football pre- and post-game shows (KBOI 670 AM). He is on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com

Scott Moore
2d ago

I didn't think Avalos had it in him either. Plough should have been gone after last seasons conservative play calling and lack of imagination or toughness. Let's get back to Blue Collar Bronco football 🏈!

2d ago

Crisis does create opportunity, and Andy is a smart, wise beyond his years young man. Whether the Boise State program survives this time, given the evolution of college football currently, remains to be seen. I know Coach Koetter is EXACTLY what Boise football needs RIGHT NOW. And, Coach Avalos demonstrated he had what it takes to revive this program. This is a crisis with many facets and I truly hope to see Boise State return to its greatness.The town and fan base needs to get behind this renewed effort. Let’s GO BRONCOS !

Travis McMahon
3d ago

This is a very sound decision. This was a bold but necessary change. Dirk Koetter is a game changer. He can help elevate Bronco nation. My hat is tipped To Coach Avalos for seeing the need and making the change. I am stoked for the Broncos for rest of the season!

