Sedgwick County, KS

Wichita woman arrested for fatal 2020 shooting

Police have arrested a 31-year-old Wichita woman in connection with a fatal shooting outside a club two years ago. Autumn Metcalf was booked into jail after her arrest on Monday. She was wanted for the August, 2020 shooting death of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, who was found dead in his car outside the Baby Dolls club in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. Police said a disturbance broke out inside the club and continued in the parking lot.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning. The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene. The pedestrian was riding an electronic powerchair.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas felon stabbed victim 30 times

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody. Just before 6:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Central in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While en route to the call, officers learned a...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Officials release new details on cause of Kan. apartment fire

HARVEY COUNTY—Investigators have determined the cause of Sunday's fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street in Newton, as undetermined with no criminal activity suspected, according to Newton County Fire and EMS. The fire marshal is working with the property owner to get the building secured. Units 101...
KWCH.com

Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase late Saturday involving a motorcycle ends in a crash at Sedgwick County Park. Wichita Police tell us a driver reported several motorcycles surrounding and kicking his vehicle near 17th and Tyler just before 1100 p.m. When officers arrived, they found several motorcycles and...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Accident blocks part of K-61 near Langdon Tuesday morning

RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.
LANGDON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

