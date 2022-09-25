ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9bp3_0i9Dm5aU00

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment.

The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community of Catoosa and the Owasso Cherokee Organization.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. called the event a “a real grass roots effort.”

“They pooled their resources, their volunteer efforts, they’ve had help from the local Councilman Joe Deere, and we’ve really got a great event here and I’m just glad to kind of come out and bear witness to it and be part of the crowd,” he said.

Hoskin said he wanted to give an update on the state of the Cherokee Nation, including efforts to get seated in the House of Representatives and to preserve the Cherokee Language.

He also said the event was about building a sense of unity.

“Getting behind each other to try to strengthen Indian Country, that’s what today’s about,” Hoskin said.

Hoskin also said the event was not centered on a specific holiday.

“Well this event isn’t centered on a specific holiday or anything, but it is focused on, you know, it’s the change in the seasons, and every time there’s a change in the seasons for native people we refocus ourselves on what we need to be doing, and I think as we go into fall, and then go into the winter, we think a lot about family and togetherness, and I think this is an event that’s all about family and togetherness,” Hoskin said.

“So you can really feel that sense of everybody together, there’s a sense of warmth, you see children playing traditional games, there’s door prizes going on, there’s entertainment, there’s celebrating Cherokee culture and other native culture, that feels good no matter what time of the year, but it feels right today,” he continued.

Hoskins also noted the importance of voting and being civically active.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
poncacitynow.com

Ponca City and Stillwater High Schools Combined Fall Concert is Tuesday

The Ponca City Symphony Orchestra will once again unite with the Stillwater High School Philharmonic Strings in their annual combined Fall Concert on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 pm. This free concert will be held in the Stillwater Public Schools Performing Arts Center, 1224 North Husband Street, Stillwater. Stillwater High...
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

Company donates AED machine to Prue Elementary School

PRUE, Okla. — Students and staff at a rural Green Country school can now feel a little safer during a medical emergency after a local company donated an AED Machine Tuesday morning. In a medical emergency, seconds count. But at Prue Elementary, they aren’t exactly close to any hospitals....
PRUE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owasso, OK
Tulsa, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Catoosa, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Blue Whale of Catoosa turns 50

CATOOSA, Okla. — A party was held to celebrate Blue Whale of Catoosa turning 50 years old today. The City of Catoosa and the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship partnered to throw the party. The event took place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and featured things like live music,...
CATOOSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Mohawk People#The Cherokee Community#The Cherokee Nation#Indian Country
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing story.
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police investigate a stabbing in Forest Hills Estates

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed by his daughter in a Forest Hills Estates home Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the scene after reports of a domestic incident in the south Tulsa home. Police confirmed to FOX23 the daughter stabbed herself and then her father.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
93K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy