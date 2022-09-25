Read full article on original website
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina launches new mentoring programs
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina launched two new mentoring programs, Beyond School Walls and Corporate Bigs. Beyond School Walls is a program aimed at developing the next generation of employees through one-to-one mentoring relationships. The program, which is part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America’s national initiative, launched Sept. 8 in partnership with Vortex and Salina Public Schools.
Hutchinson recovery program changing lives through jobs
Hutchinson is making waves in the recovery community. New Beginnings is a community development organization that started as a homeless shelter 30 years ago.
Resolution sought by Reno County Commission on liquor by the drink
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners have approved the first steps that could bring a vote on liquor by the drink back before voters as soon as next year. During Tuesday's meeting, the commission approved having a resolution drawn up that would bring the proposal to remove the required 30% food sales requirement for liquor by the drink.
Newton High School teacher chosen as Kansas Teacher of the Year
A special education and English teacher at Newton High School has been named as the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Brian Skinner was presented with the honor during a weekend event in Wichita. Skinner was chosen from a field of eight finalists. He has taught at Newton High School...
Public hearings, housing among topics on City of Salina agenda
Two public hearings, housing, and an executive session are on the agenda for today's Salina City Commission meeting. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Two Dickinson County bridges declared as surplus; other action taken
Two bridges, which are more than a century old, were declared as surplus Sept. 15 by the Dickinson County Commission. Located at 2260 1300 Avenue and at 3200 Oat Road, the bridges are rated fracture critical, meaning if a tension component of a bridge fails the entire bridge could collapse.
Hutchinson Airport to seek control tower replacement
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pieter Miller with the Hutchinson Airport told Hutch Post Tuesday they are going to apply again for federal dollars to get the air traffic control tower replaced. "There was money specifically set aside to update federal contract control towers," Miller said. "Towers that were built by...
Teaching shortage hits HutchCC
There are currently 42 job openings posted on the Hutchinson Community College website. Of those 42 listings, 20 are for instructor positions. HutchCC is not the only institution struggling to fulfill its staffing needs. The teaching shortage has hit crisis levels nationwide. Jesse Newberry is a computer support associate professor...
UPDATE: Salina South student arrested in latest threat case
UPDATE 4:11 p.m. Tuesday: The Salina Police Department this afternoon announced that an arrest has been made in connection to a threatening statement written on a women's bathroom wall at Salina South High School. Following is the statement issued this afternoon by the Salina Police Department. On September 26, 2022,...
Student arrested for threat written on bathroom wall at Salina South HS
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The investigation into a threat written on a bathroom wall at Salina South High School led to the arrest of a 14-year-old student. The Salina Police Department said the statement, written on a wall in a women’s bathroom, indicated a school shooting would happen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
CCMC brings in mobile MRI unit as it renovates its MRI suite
CLAY CENTER - Clay County Medical Center is making changes to its MRI services. From the Clay County Medical Center Facebook page:. Starting the week of September 26, there will be a Mobile MRI unit located in the Emergency Room parking lot of Clay County Medical Center (CCMC). The Mobile MRI unit will be located at CCMC for two months.
Budweiser Clydesdales to Parade Through Salina
The “clip clop” of hooves will be in the air in Downtown Salina Wednesday evening as a special team will be making special deliveries. The world famous Budweiser hitch, a team of eight Clydesdale horses pulling a turn of the century beer wagon, will take a trip down Santa Fe, making multiple stops at bars along the route.
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
Kan. man hospitalized in Salina after truck rollover accident
RUSSELL COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Monday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Mack Truck driven by Shiloh J. Tomlinson, 49, LaCrosse, was northbound on U.S. 281 three miles north of Russell. The truck tires dropped off into the...
THIS DAY IN WEATHER HISTORY: Tornadoes strike Salina area in 1973
In 1973, multiple families of tornadoes, among them one violent F4 and three strong F3s, roared from around Lindsborg, through Salina, to 7 miles northeast of Beatrice, Neb. The combined length of all the tornado tracks was around 150 miles. The tornadoes caused around $6 million damage, killed one person,...
Tractor blaze extinguished by Kansas volunteer firefighters
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters with the Riley County Fire District #1 responded to a tractor fire on Tuesday. According to firefighters, at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, they received reports Oof a vehicle fire at Fairview Church Road and Walnut Creek Road near Leonardville in northern Riley County. Volunteer crews arriving at the scene found a John Deere silage chopper tractor fully engulfed by flames.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 27
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Chavez, Tyrone Charles; 43; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal trespass; Remain...
Flatbed pickup stolen from north Salina business Saturday
Police are looking for a missing flatbed pickup and the person who stole it from a north Salina business Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 1995 red and white Dodge Ram 3500 flatbed pickup with a Kansas license plate of 398BRC was stolen Saturday morning from Gleason and Sons, 2440 N. Ninth Street. The business' name is on the doors.
Fly Kansas Air Tour schedule to include Concordia
TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation is partnering with the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education (KCAE) to host the Fly Kansas Air Tour from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth. More than 30 pilots have already registered...
