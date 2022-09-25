Read full article on original website
Quantum Leap in Time of Eerie Abandoned Arkansas Radio Station
If you ever traveling through Arkansas you may want to stop off and get a picture at an old abandoned 1940s Arkansas radio station right off Highway 67 in Newport, Arkansas. The crew of Abandoned Urbex Canada did just that in a recent visit and you are not going to believe what they discovered on a walking tour with a local historian Gage. According to Gage, KNBY and KOKR were built around 1949 and operated until 2004 when it was abandoned for good.
Kait 8
Jonesboro Jaycees announce future of projects after disbanding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas For Kids and the Jonesboro Christmas parade will be some of the local annual projects with new administrations. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Jaycees, the organization disbanded on April 30 after 70 years of service to the community. However, they ensured their...
Kait 8
City works to keep water in ditches, out of streets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County city is finding ways to keep water in the ditches and out of streets and homes during rainy seasons. Sidewalks are a very important addition to a community, that’s why the city of Jonesboro is working on covering ditches with sidewalks to help with water flow and provide a safe route for those who walk.
Kait 8
Sharp County to host health fair for residents
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you are curious about your health and need professional advice, there’s an event in Sharp County with your name on it. A health fair is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the A.L. Hutson Memorial Center in Highland.
Kait 8
Commission discusses future plans for Jonesboro sports complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of a possible sports complex in Jonesboro is looking a little clearer after the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission met to discuss what the next steps are. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the commission said it is conducting a feasibility study to find out...
neareport.com
Firearms reported stolen in Jonesboro
A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.
Kait 8
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro has backed up morning traffic. According to Arkansas State Police, a crash on I-555 Southbound near Joe Mack Campbell Park has traffic at a standstill. ASP is advising to avoid the area if at all possible and take Dan Avenue to get...
Kait 8
Early morning crash slows traffic in Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Paragould slowed down the morning commute in Paragould. At least two vehicles were involved in a crash before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. on W Kingshighway, just in front of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. No word on any injuries. Traffic is back and...
Kait 8
National Cold War Center receives $1.9M in state funding for improvements
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A tourist spot in Northeast Arkansas dedicated to the efforts made in one of the nation’s most difficult wars is going to get better. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, officials with the National Cold War Center in Blytheville announced they acquired $1.9 million from the state of Arkansas. They said the contribution will aid ongoing efforts to make the center a major Delta tourism destination.
Kait 8
Helping fallen, injured officers and their families
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro organization on a mission to help fallen and injured officers when they need it most. Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation is an organization filled with volunteers, first responders, and police chiefs dedicated to providing immediate support to the family of an officer that is killed or injured in the line of duty across the State of Arkansas.
Kait 8
Health department prepares for flu season with clinic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Cars lined up throughout the day on Tuesday as several in the community stopped by the Craighead County Health Department to get their flu shot. Administrator Amy Howell says the vaccine they are administering is quadrivalent which will protect you from multiple strains of the flu.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas city to replace years-old sewer main pipes
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - One city in Northeast Arkansas is keeping its citizens safe by ensuring clean water. Since taking office in 2017, Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson knew the city’s sewer system, which is around 60 years old, would need some work. Now, it’s happening, and the...
Kait 8
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people were out and about Saturday night at festivals and other community events when tornado sirens across the region sounded. While the threat of a tornado was real for many areas, a question still stands. Why did Jonesboro’s sirens go off if it wasn’t under the threat of the storm?
Kait 8
Tornado siren false alarm leads to protocol changes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When tornado sirens echoed through the streets of Jonesboro Saturday night, many attending festivals and other community events felt panic and confusion. Years ago, the sirens were to be sounded once a Tornado Warning was issued for the whole county. This protocol has since been tossed...
Kait 8
A-State offering ticket package deals for next two home football games
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Athletics and the Red Wolves Foundation are offering fans and donors a special ticket and tailgating package for A-State’s home football games against ULM, Saturday, Oct. 1, and James Madison, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Centennial Bank Stadium. Donors and fans can purchase four...
Kait 8
Fall ball beginning Tuesday for A-State Baseball
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new-look Arkansas State baseball squad is set to take the field for the first time as a team with the start of fall practice on Tuesday. Practices and scrimmages at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field are open to the public, with the first intrasquad scrimmage set to begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Scrimmage dates and times are listed below and are subject to change.
Several dogs abandoned for months inside Arkansas home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Trumann, Arkansas woman is facing charges of animal cruelty and neglect after police say she abandoned several dogs inside a house on Sharon Street. Trumann police said Bethany Hamilton left four dogs alone in deplorable conditions for two months without food or water. Officer said the dogs’ bones were showing, they […]
Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured when he fell out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it happened around 4:20 in the afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 555 just outside Marked Tree, Arkansas. A witness told deputies they saw the […]
Kait 8
Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A lane of traffic in Jonesboro was closed to land a helicopter for a crash victim. According to the Jonesboro Desk Sergeant, a head-on crash on Highway 18 near Hytrol affected both sides of the street. Injuries have been reported, and one person was taken to a...
Kait 8
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two local filmmakers are back home to premiere their newest movie. However, their story may be more compelling than the story they are telling onscreen. A Love Story Made for the Big Screen. Tara Perry, a Jonesboro native, and husband Jordan Long from Bald Knob are...
