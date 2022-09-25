Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Former Idaho police lieutenant convicted of falsifying records, witness tampering, destruction of records
BOISE — A federal jury convicted a former Caldwell Police Department Lieutenant of falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation, witness tampering by harassment, and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. The jury found Hoadley not guilty of willful deprivation of rights under color of law.
After Former Lieutenant Convicted, FBI investigation into Caldwell Police is Ongoing
CALDWELL — The FBI investigation into the Caldwell Police Department (CPD) is ongoing after a federal jury convicted former CPD Lieutenant Joseph Hoadley on three felony counts. Hoadley was found guilty of destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering...
kboi.com
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns
At the mayor’s request, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from the Boise Police Department. The city announcement came Friday amid complaints from officers and after an investigation into an allegation that Lee injured a subordinate last year. The Idaho Statesman reports that a Boise police sergeant alleged...
Meridian pharmacy robbed for prescription drugs
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Monday afternoon at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreen's store, went to a safe, and demanded that pharmacy staff open the safe before he took all the drugs in the safe and took off from the store.
Boise Mayor and City Council Must Answer To the Public About BPD
Not every day a chief executive publicly fires their most trusted, highest-profile hire. A thorough investigative report from a local television station gave Mayor McLean no choice; after years of neglect and ignored internal/external complaints, she had to fire Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee. Chief Lee was the mayor's most...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho chiropractor arrested after allegedly videotaping patient changing clothes
GARDEN CITY (Idaho Statesman) — A Garden City chiropractor has been accused of recording a video of a patient when she changed clothes in a treatment room. Garden City police arrested Justin Anderson on Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of video voyeurism, which is when an individual uses a camera to capture images or videos of another person in a private situation.
Nampa Police trying to locate missing, endangered man
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing, endangered man from Nampa. Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses. He is described as being 6’02”, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, dark blond hair and a receding hairline.
Former Idaho governor honored by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights with new building name
BOISE, Idaho — This iconic Idaho spot, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, is set for a big upgrade designed to be a beacon of light in the community. “We are so excited. We've received word that ground is breaking within a matter of weeks and the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights,” said Dan Prinzing Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
My Creepy Idaho Neighbor Told Me His Wife Deserved to Die
Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. I remember it like it was yesterday. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and...
Caldwell Police investigating two reports of possible child enticement
CALDWELL, Idaho — Parents across the country often warn their kids about strangers approaching them. That happened Thursday night in Caldwell, twice. Caldwell PD was dispatched to two reports of possible child enticement on Thursday night, the police said in a news release. The first call came in from...
Family searching for missing Kenyan immigrant who attended College of Western Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Before Irene Gakwa was reported missing earlier this year, the Kenyan immigrant was following her dreams here in the Treasure Valley. She studied nursing at the College of Western Idaho but later moved out of the state. Irene was officially reported missing in late March from...
University of Idaho Considers Banning Birth Control For Students
Did you know the University of Idaho has been providing birth control items to its students? It appears that the practice of giving out contraceptives will be coming to an end at Idaho's premier university. The universities attorney has issued a recommendation that due to Idaho's new trigger law, the school will discontinue being a franchise of Planned Parenthood.
Hilarious Yellow Roadside Signs Are a Special Part of Idaho’s History
There’s no doubt about it. Idaho is a state full of exciting history, fascinating places and fun things to do, but even the proudest Idahoans will agree that driving east on I-84 from Boise can get rather monotonous. We just made that drive last week as we headed to...
Indian Creek Plaza has meant everything to Caldwell, but faces some challenges.
Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell has meant everything to this Canyon County community. But with it comes it comes challenges facing city leaders as they deal with urban growth.
Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?
How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
Illegal Dumping Threatening Recreation on Endowment Land in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) says they are considering restricting large vehicle access and target shooting on endowment land near Mountain Home, ID due to repeated abuse of the land. According to the IDL, two trailers and two pickup beds were filled with trash after IDL...
ksut.org
The toxic death cap mushroom has made it to the Mountain West. Now what?
Toxic mushrooms are not unusual in the Mountain West. “This is probably a lepiota , " said Susan Stacy, looking at a mushroom on a recent afternoon in a Boise, Idaho, neighborhood not far from downtown. "See that little dark nub in the middle and little flecks around here?”. Stacy...
Is The Best Steakhouse in The Treasure Valley in Boise?
I'm willing to say it but there is no better dish than a nice medium rare ribeye. Seriously - you can throw anything on a plate with a ribeye and it will automatically qualify for one of the top five meals you've ever had in your life. Outside of people who don't eat meat (totally fine by me!), I don't think I've ever met someone who doesn't like steak.
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
