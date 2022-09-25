ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

Related
kboi.com

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns

At the mayor’s request, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from the Boise Police Department. The city announcement came Friday amid complaints from officers and after an investigation into an allegation that Lee injured a subordinate last year. The Idaho Statesman reports that a Boise police sergeant alleged...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Meridian pharmacy robbed for prescription drugs

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Monday afternoon at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreen's store, went to a safe, and demanded that pharmacy staff open the safe before he took all the drugs in the safe and took off from the store.
MERIDIAN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Caldwell, ID
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Mayor and City Council Must Answer To the Public About BPD

Not every day a chief executive publicly fires their most trusted, highest-profile hire. A thorough investigative report from a local television station gave Mayor McLean no choice; after years of neglect and ignored internal/external complaints, she had to fire Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee. Chief Lee was the mayor's most...
eastidahonews.com

Idaho chiropractor arrested after allegedly videotaping patient changing clothes

GARDEN CITY (Idaho Statesman) — A Garden City chiropractor has been accused of recording a video of a patient when she changed clothes in a treatment room. Garden City police arrested Justin Anderson on Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of video voyeurism, which is when an individual uses a camera to capture images or videos of another person in a private situation.
GARDEN CITY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa Police trying to locate missing, endangered man

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing, endangered man from Nampa. Nicholas, 25, was last seen wearing a black shirt with a superhero logo on it, black shorts and gray-rimmed glasses. He is described as being 6’02”, about 185 pounds, with brown eyes, dark blond hair and a receding hairline.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Former Idaho governor honored by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights with new building name

BOISE, Idaho — This iconic Idaho spot, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, is set for a big upgrade designed to be a beacon of light in the community. “We are so excited. We've received word that ground is breaking within a matter of weeks and the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights,” said Dan Prinzing Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Police#Caldwell Police Lt#Fbi#District Court#Caldwell P D
KIDO Talk Radio

University of Idaho Considers Banning Birth Control For Students

Did you know the University of Idaho has been providing birth control items to its students? It appears that the practice of giving out contraceptives will be coming to an end at Idaho's premier university. The universities attorney has issued a recommendation that due to Idaho's new trigger law, the school will discontinue being a franchise of Planned Parenthood.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MIX 106

Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?

How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Is The Best Steakhouse in The Treasure Valley in Boise?

I'm willing to say it but there is no better dish than a nice medium rare ribeye. Seriously - you can throw anything on a plate with a ribeye and it will automatically qualify for one of the top five meals you've ever had in your life. Outside of people who don't eat meat (totally fine by me!), I don't think I've ever met someone who doesn't like steak.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy