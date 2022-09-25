SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department had a busy Monday. In all, SLCPD responded to five different incidents Monday involving weapons. “Individually, these calls for service can happen any day and our officers do an extraordinary job of responding to them,” said Chief Mike Brown in a news release. “But today, across all three of our patrol divisions, our officers had to manage several high-priority calls for service in a short period of time. This certainly placed a significant strain on our patrol officers and put them at risk of injury. But, as our community would expect, they did an excellent job handling these situations quickly and safely to help ensure the safety of our community and I’m proud of their work.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO