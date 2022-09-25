Read full article on original website
Woman dies in SLC shooting, suspect arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is dead after a shooting Sunday night. According to a statement by the Salt Lake City Police Department, the incident is being investigated as a potential domestic violence-related homicide. Authorities received a call at 8:25 p.m. with reports of a shooting at the...
Salt Lake City Police respond to five different incidents with weapons
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department had a busy Monday. In all, SLCPD responded to five different incidents Monday involving weapons. “Individually, these calls for service can happen any day and our officers do an extraordinary job of responding to them,” said Chief Mike Brown in a news release. “But today, across all three of our patrol divisions, our officers had to manage several high-priority calls for service in a short period of time. This certainly placed a significant strain on our patrol officers and put them at risk of injury. But, as our community would expect, they did an excellent job handling these situations quickly and safely to help ensure the safety of our community and I’m proud of their work.”
Layton City Police Department arrest wanted suspect after SWAT operation
LAYTON, Utah — Layton City Police Department arrested a wanted suspect following a SWAT operation Sunday afternoon. LCPD says a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery was in hiding at the Villas on Main apartment complex, located at 1475 N. Main St. SWAT began negotiating with the suspect at around...
Double stabbing sends grandmother and grandson to the hospital
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A grandmother is in serious condition and her grandson is in critical condition following a double stabbing Sunday. The South Salt Lake Police Department says the incident occurred at 379 E. Crimson Circle at around 3 p.m. Both individuals have stab wounds and have been transported to the hospital.
“The Letter” – After the murder of Zachary Snarr, a family tries to rebuild
SALT LAKE CITY — About two weeks after her brother, Zachary Snarr was murdered by a stranger, Sydney Snarr Davis had her wisdom teeth removed. It’s the kind of monotony that seemed overwhelming in the days and weeks after a 19-year-old with a gun shattered their world in every way possible. But Syd’s appointment had been made months earlier to accommodate her return to Utah State University that fall.
Layton High’s Teen Resource Center set to open Wednesday
LAYTON, Utah — A community ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday for a newly completed Teen Resource Center at Layton High School. The event will be held at the high school, located at 440 Wasatch Drive in Layton, at 3 p.m. The Teen Resource Center also referred to as...
Voters could see an increase in police presence at the polls
SALT LAKE CITY — Local elections official said Utah is likely to see more uniformed officers at polling places as mid-term elections approach. Utah hasn’t historically had a heavy police presence at polling places. Weber County Clerk, Ricky Hatch said he suspects we might see more uniformed officers or patrol cars given the current political climate.
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
Bluffdale crash involving semi-truck kills one
BLUFFDALE, Utah — An early morning crash between a car and a semi-truck leaves one person dead. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department confirmed that the crash resulted in one fatality. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. This is breaking news and...
Paragliding crash in Milcreek leaves one in critical condition
MILLCREEK, Utah — A paragliding crash near Olympus Cove left one person in critical condition Sunday. Ryan Love with Unified Fire Authority says the paraglider crashed into the middle of Grandeur Peak mountain at around 11:25 a.m. UFA conducted a hoist operation to get the paraglider off the mountain....
Crash in Vernon closes Highway 36
VERNON, Utah — Airmed responded to a three-vehicle crash that closed Highway 36 Sunday. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near Mile Post 19 at around 2:19 p.m. A vehicle struck a trailer, causing it to flip and spin out. Following this, the trailer was struck by...
One person in critical condition after Sunday night shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition Sunday night. According to the department, the shooting took place at the Downtown West Apartment Complex. Additionally, it said multiple people have been detained for questioning.
Semi driver dies after driving off side of roadway
SPANISH FORK, Utah – A semi drove off the right side of the road, breaking through the concrete barrier, on US-6 at milepost 185 in Spanish Fork canyon, Monday morning. It is unknown why the vehicle veered off to the right. The semi slid for 300 feet before coming to a stop in the embankment.
Man in extremely critical condition following motorcycle accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in extremely critical condition following a motorcycle accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon. Melody Cutler with Unified Police says the accident occurred along SR 201 near Mile Point three at around 3 p.m. Witnesses report a man in his 20s was...
U of U students rally in support of Mahsa Amini, woman killed in Iran
SALT LAKE CITY — Students rallied at the University of Utah on Tuesday in support of Mahsa Amini, the woman who was recently killed by Iran’s Morality Police. A group, made up of mostly Persian students, marched on campus from the Student Center to Block U. Students placed pictures of Mahsa and others who have passed away at the hands of the Iranian regime. As they marched, they chanted for change and sang songs to their nation.
Draper City suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at Point of the Mountain
DRAPER, Utah — The city of Draper is suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at the Point of the Mountain. The city said it wants to keep Geneva Rock from expanding. But the company claims its operations are protected under Utah Code. While Geneva Rock has met the requirements...
Utah County Health issues warning about harmful algal blooms
PROVO, Utah — The Utah County Health Department has issued a warning advisory for multiple areas of Utah Lake. The Department said sampling had detected high concentrations of harmful algae at. American Fork Marina,. Lindon Marina,. Saratoga Springs Marina,. Lincoln Marina,. Utah Lake State Park,. Sandy Beach, and. Provo...
Utah rental prices continue to soar
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah rent prices skyrocketed more over the two last years than they did in the decade prior. A report from the Kem C. Gardner Institute shows rent went up more than 10% percent a year over the last two years. These figures display a big...
Name change coming to Intermountain Healthcare next year
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced it will change its name to Intermountain Heath in 2023, on Sept. 27, 2022. The intent of the new name is to reflect an emphasis on keeping individuals healthy while providing top-notch medical care at its facilities. Intermountain has a mission of...
The plan to build an inland port/commerce hub is on hold
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Inland Port Authority says its plan to build a supply chain logistics facility in Salt Lake City is on hold. The announcement comes about a week after a state audit suggested that the Utah Inland Port Authority needs a master plan. “Our sense...
