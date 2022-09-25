ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot 8 times in Ogontz double shooting, Philadelphia police say

Man shot 8 times in Ogontz double shooting, Philadelphia police say

PHILADLPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Ogontz. A car was riddled with bullet holes on the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot 8 times throughout his body and a 30-year old woman was shot once in the shoulder.

Both were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

