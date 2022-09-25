ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2-year-old boy undergoing surgery after being shot inside North Philadelphia home: police

By CBS3 Staff, Ryan Hughes
 3 days ago

2-year-old boy shot inside North Philadelphia home 02:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A little boy was rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot in North Philadelphia on Saturday night. That child is said to be in critical condition.

CBS3 has been told doctors are performing surgery on that little boy trying to save his life. Police are outside the home where the shooting happened. They are waiting on a search warrant to get inside and figure out if this shooting was an accident or intentional.

Police say this all happened around 8:35 p.m. on the 2200 block of North 20th Street.

The boy's mom rushed the 2-year-old boy to Temple University Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery and is in critical condition.

CBS3 has been told he has two wounds, so it's unclear if he was shot once or twice.

Police say multiple people were inside the home at the time, but right now the circumstances surrounding this shooting are unknown.

Sources say the mom told police she has a gun, but it's unclear if the boy might have been playing with it. Police say they have not been able to interview the mom yet because she's still at the hospital.

"Just another tragic situation where you have again a kid that should not have to worry about this," Commissioner John Stanford said. "This 2-year-old should just play and live and be free and not have to worry about fighting for their lives as a result of a gunshot wound."

Police are expected to be outside the home for several hours as they execute that warrant and get inside the home to learn more details.

No arrests have been made at this time.

