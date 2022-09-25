Eagles-Commanders: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 3

Gallen of Questions Podcast, Ep. 3: Tra Thomas talks Eagles 28:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a dominant win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football , the Eagles will travel south to play the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The game will be the first division game for the Eagles.

And more importantly, it will be the first time the Eagles will play Carson Wentz , the team's former starting quarterback.

Here's some of our favorite bets and prediction for the game:

Eagles (-6.5, -110) at Commanders (+6.5, -110)

Over/under: 47.5

Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field

Jalen Hurts' rushing yards

Hurts had his best performance as an Eagle against the Vikings in Week 2, especially as a passer. But, we're still going to keep taking his over in rushing yards until the sportsbooks fully adjust.

Hurts' rushing yards over/under is listed at 52.5. It's bumped up a bit from the first two weeks of the season, but he can still easily clear that number. Hurts has surpassed it in both games this season.

The Commanders are one of the worst teams in the NFL against the run, allowing 157 yards per game. Opponents are averaging 7.5 yards per carry against Washington's defense.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have one of the top rushing offenses in the league and Hurts ranks second on the team in yards on the ground.

Plus, Hurts ranks first in the league in design runs amongst all quarterbacks with 14, according to The33rdTeam.

If the Eagles are able to get ahead and build a lead, the Eagles could rely on Hurts and the running game to kill the clock.

Dallas Goedert's receiving yards

Like the Hurts rushing prop, the books also haven't adjusted to Goedert's receiving yards. In two games, Goedert has recorded 60 and 82 receiving yards, but his over/under is set at 47.5.

Goedert has been hitting the over on that mark with great efficiency, and that should continue in Week 3 against a susceptible Washington defense.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions both have worse passing games than Philadelphia and had their way against the Commanders' defense.

Hurts and his assortment of weapons should be able to move the ball at will on Sunday.

Parlay action

If straight bets aren't your thing, here's a parlay to sprinkle some money on:

A.J. Brown anytime TD

Goedert over 47.5 receiving yards

Eagles moneyline

+500

Brown has yet to hit the end zone as an Eagle, but that could change in Week 3.

Brown didn't get the 13 targets he got in Week 1 against the Vikings last week, but he was still the most targeted wideout on the team.

Hurts will continue to look Brown's way every week and that will eventually result in touchdowns for the Birds' No. 1 wideout.

Prediction

Eagles 31, Commanders 21

NFC East games can be ugly at times, but the Eagles should easily win this game. Washington's defense has gotten gashed against much worse offenses this season and the Eagles should be able to capitalize on that.

But, this week will also be a test to see if Nick Sirianni's squad can continue their success, especially after a big prime time win last week.

And of course, we'll be keeping an eye on how Wentz will fare against his former team. He didn't leave Philadelphia on good-terms, and the Eagles fans traveling to FedEx Field will let him hear it on Sunday.

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.