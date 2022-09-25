ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuck Bummin, Again

By Brandon Brown
 3 days ago

The unranked Spartans hosted Minnesota today and got absolutely destroyed.

If hype videos, rental cars and cigars won football games, the Michigan State Spartans wouldn't be 2-2. First, it was an embarrassing loss at the hands of Washington in Seattle, and earlier today, it was an absolute shellacking in East Lansing, courtesy of PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

In what was supposed to be a "bounce back" game at home for Tucker and the recently unranked Spartans, Minnesota absolutely dominated MSU. From start to finish, Michigan State simply looked like a program that didn't belong on the field with the boat rowers.

As far as what any of this means for the meeting between No. 4 Michigan and Michigan State later this year, it doesn't really mean much. No matter how many losses Michigan State has piled up by then, Tucker will certainly have his team ready as he tries to move to 3-0 against Jim Harbaugh. As always, the Spartans will likely give the Wolverines their best effort when the two programs meet in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29.

As we said after the loss to Washington, all of this is funnier because of Tucker's behavior this summer and in the months leading up to the season. Whether it was the cigar selfies, posing with dogs and goats, riding around in a slingshot or championing phrases that don't really make any sense like chop life, the woodshed, deep water, and relentless, it's all blowing up in a giant cloud of green smoke right now. If you're a Michigan fan, you can't help but take just a little bit of joy in the Spartans misery over the last two weeks.

