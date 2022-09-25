ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

We tagged along with a Central Washington State Fair expert; here's his advice

Anticipation adds to cherished traditions: Christmas. Birthdays. The first day of school. The first Tilt-A-Whirl ride at the fair. As locals and visitors descended on the Central Washington State Fair this week, my brother Kyle Shields was there on the first day, just as he’s been for the past decade or so.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Hybrid classes are the path to success for schools

For the first time since the fall of 2019, back-to-school time really does mean back to school for students in local districts and nearby colleges — but with a healthy asterisk. This year, many students around the Yakima Valley have the option of taking hybrid classes. Some days classes...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Expectations and How to Save Money at the Central Washington State Fair

YAKIMA, WA – With the Central Washington State Fair in full swing this year, I wanted to give you a list of expectations and how you can save money!. For the past two years, the COVID-19 Pandemic affected how the fair ran, but this year Kathy Kramer the CEO and President tells me the fair is finally back to its normal before the pandemic and better than ever.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: A tiny criticism of an otherwise great parade

To the editor — First of all I would like to thank the hardworking volunteers who organized the 2022 Sunfair Parade. But a little constructive criticism: There were far too many gaps between each group during the parade several blocks at times!. HAROLD HUTCHINSON SR. Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

OIC announces utility and rental assistance program opens Oct. 1

The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington is opening registration for its Utility and Rental Assistance Program for the winter season on Oct. 1. Qualified residents in Upper Yakima County can get up to $1,000 to help with rent or utility costs. To qualify, household income must be at or below the average median income in their county of residence.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair

If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

New Yakima shop lives up to its name — Good Times N Tattoos

Everyone is getting tattoos these days. And Good Times N Tattoos is creating safe space for queer and BIPOC communities, collecting permanent body art and piercings, in the Yakima Valley and beyond. Their approach seems to be working — the new shop was voted Best Tattoo Shop and Best New...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: The 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade

Scenes from the 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside Council revokes Townhouse Motel's business license because of safety, security issues

The Sunnyside City Council revoked the Townhouse Motel’s business license on Monday because of concerns about living conditions and security. City staff members recommended the license be revoked. At a meeting earlier this month, the council reviewed code violations and substandard room conditions found in 2019. A follow-up inspection on Sept. 16 found improvements, with some work left to be done. The council also considered public comments from local business owners, who said motel residents were engaged in criminal activity, including theft and selling drugs.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Chalk art, flag-waving aren't the same

To the editor — “You don’t need to chalk up your sidewalk or invest in comically enormous flags for your truck.”. Did the YH-R editorial board really just say that in their editorial encouraging people to vote?. Watching the entire Selah debacle over chalk art during Black...
SELAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old's mom, posted on...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Overturned truck closes road in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a truck loaded with pallets overturned last night off of Konnowac and Parker Heights Rd around 8 p.m., closing the road. The Yakima County Planning Division reports that the road is still closed from E. Parker Heights to Henderson. This...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

