Yakima Herald Republic
We tagged along with a Central Washington State Fair expert; here's his advice
Anticipation adds to cherished traditions: Christmas. Birthdays. The first day of school. The first Tilt-A-Whirl ride at the fair. As locals and visitors descended on the Central Washington State Fair this week, my brother Kyle Shields was there on the first day, just as he’s been for the past decade or so.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Hybrid classes are the path to success for schools
For the first time since the fall of 2019, back-to-school time really does mean back to school for students in local districts and nearby colleges — but with a healthy asterisk. This year, many students around the Yakima Valley have the option of taking hybrid classes. Some days classes...
FOX 11 and 41
Expectations and How to Save Money at the Central Washington State Fair
YAKIMA, WA – With the Central Washington State Fair in full swing this year, I wanted to give you a list of expectations and how you can save money!. For the past two years, the COVID-19 Pandemic affected how the fair ran, but this year Kathy Kramer the CEO and President tells me the fair is finally back to its normal before the pandemic and better than ever.
Missing Yakima boy sparks discussion about park safety
YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s still no sign of 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who went missing more than two weeks ago from Sarg Hubbard Park, but his disappearance has sparked discussions about park safety across the city. KAPP-KVEW spoke with Kellie Connaughton, executive director of the Yakima Greenway, which includes...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: A tiny criticism of an otherwise great parade
To the editor — First of all I would like to thank the hardworking volunteers who organized the 2022 Sunfair Parade. But a little constructive criticism: There were far too many gaps between each group during the parade several blocks at times!. HAROLD HUTCHINSON SR. Yakima.
Yakima Herald Republic
OIC announces utility and rental assistance program opens Oct. 1
The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington is opening registration for its Utility and Rental Assistance Program for the winter season on Oct. 1. Qualified residents in Upper Yakima County can get up to $1,000 to help with rent or utility costs. To qualify, household income must be at or below the average median income in their county of residence.
ifiberone.com
Report: Local farmer convicted of conning meat processor in ghost cattle scam now says Tyson Foods owes him $163 million
YAKIMA - In an article composed by the Capital Press, the attorneys representing Cody Easterday, the man convicted of bilking Tyson Foods out of $233 million in a ghost cattle scam, now say the victim owes their client, Cody Easterday, $163 million. That sum is equal to the amount the...
Seize The Dining Deals with Yakima Steak Company This Friday
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the mouthwatering flavors of Yakima Steak Company. Dining Deals for Friday, September 30th - Yakima Steak Company. Whether it is a quick lunch or entertaining your most special guests for dinner, you will...
What Yakima Can’t Bring to the Central Washington State Fair
If you’re attending the fair this year for the food or any other reason don't forget about the increase in security. Kathy Kramer, President and CEO of State Fair Park urges everyone to check the items that are banned from entering the gates. Kramer says "for those folks that carry and have conceal permits - we are NOT allowing concealed weapons into the Fair. We are conducting wanding at all gates and increased bag checks. We will have lots of signage at the gates for prohibited items."
Yakima Herald Republic
New Yakima shop lives up to its name — Good Times N Tattoos
Everyone is getting tattoos these days. And Good Times N Tattoos is creating safe space for queer and BIPOC communities, collecting permanent body art and piercings, in the Yakima Valley and beyond. Their approach seems to be working — the new shop was voted Best Tattoo Shop and Best New...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: The 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade
Scenes from the 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside Council revokes Townhouse Motel's business license because of safety, security issues
The Sunnyside City Council revoked the Townhouse Motel’s business license on Monday because of concerns about living conditions and security. City staff members recommended the license be revoked. At a meeting earlier this month, the council reviewed code violations and substandard room conditions found in 2019. A follow-up inspection on Sept. 16 found improvements, with some work left to be done. The council also considered public comments from local business owners, who said motel residents were engaged in criminal activity, including theft and selling drugs.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Chalk art, flag-waving aren't the same
To the editor — “You don’t need to chalk up your sidewalk or invest in comically enormous flags for your truck.”. Did the YH-R editorial board really just say that in their editorial encouraging people to vote?. Watching the entire Selah debacle over chalk art during Black...
No sign of missing Yakima boy as his 5th birthday approaches
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia is supposed to turn 5 years old next week, surrounded by a family who loves him dearly. He’s supposed to get sea creature toys as presents and blow out the candles on his birthday cake. He’s supposed to get to go on rides at the fair for the first time.
Central Washington non-profit to have first emergency overnight shelter for minors experiencing homelessness in Yakima Valley
YAKIMA - A Yakima non-profit got almost 200,000 dollars to make an emergency overnight shelter for minors experiencing homelessness. This would be the first licensed one in the county, said Rod's House executive director, Mark James. Rod's House will develop an 18-bed emergency overnight shelter in Yakima. Ten beds for...
nbcrightnow.com
Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima closed until further notice
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park closed Saturday and Sunday to give an FBI dive team from the east coast space to search for Lucian Munguia. According to the Yakima Greenway Facebook page, the park will remain be closed until further notice. Sandra Munguia, the missing 4-year-old's mom, posted on...
nbcrightnow.com
Overturned truck closes road in Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a truck loaded with pallets overturned last night off of Konnowac and Parker Heights Rd around 8 p.m., closing the road. The Yakima County Planning Division reports that the road is still closed from E. Parker Heights to Henderson. This...
FBI Dive Team Turns up no new Information in Search for Missing 4-Year-Old in Yakima
A search of the pond at Sarg Hubbard Park and Buchanan Lake by an FBI dive team over the weekend turned up no new information in the search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, according to Yakima police. Lucian was last seen walking south and east at the park the evening...
2 ways to see these colorful, whimsical hot air balloons in Prosser
The weekend weather looks promising for the flights in the Lower Yakima Valley.
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
