L.A. Times Investigates California's Marijuana Legalization Disaster
The Los Angeles Times has released a heavily researched, heavily reported investigation on the many, many ways that California's legalization of marijuana has been a disastrous mess. Titled "Legal Weed, Broken Promises," the four stories of the series painstakingly illustrate the breadth of the illegal grow operations scattered across much...
More States Poised To Ease Marijuana Laws After Election Day
If you dread the prospect of the upcoming midterm elections, you may need a little something to take the edge off. Fortunately, ballots this November feature not only Democratic control freaks and Republican headcases, but also opportunities to loosen marijuana laws. From Nebraska to Florida, Americans have their pick not just of major-party losers, but also of potentially winning proposals to reduce legal restrictions on marijuana use for recreational purposes.
Occupational Licensing Doesn't Mean Higher Quality Services
Occupational licensing raises barriers, not quality. In an alarming number of U.S. professions, would-be practitioners have to obtain a government permission slip to work legally. This sort of occupational licensing might make sense for, say, doctors and pharmacists; less so for tree trimmers and tour guides. A lot of it seems to come down to gatekeeping—that is, existing workers and businesses wanting to keep the number of new entrants into the market low.
Gaming Tribes Battle Online Corporations for Control of California Sports Betting
More than two dozen states and Washington, D.C., have legalized some form of sports betting since a Supreme Court decision struck down a federal ban in 2018. California still has not, but a pair of dueling initiatives on the November ballot may bring about change. In the style of California...
Counting Neurons and the Moral Standing of People vs. Animals
Does comparing the total number of human neurons vs. the total number of neurons among all domesticated animals affect the moral balance between animals and people? Oxford philosopher and Effective Altruism co-founder William MacAskill engages in such neuron counting as he grapples with the issue of the moral standing of animals compared to people in his new book What We Owe The Future. I was unable to include an investigation into his ruminations on this topic in my forthcoming review of his book in Reason's December 2022 issue, so let's take a look here.
"In Sum, the Problem With [the Same-Sex Marriage Cases] Is That They Recognize Only Two-Person Relationships"
The decision is yesterday's West 49th St., LLC v. O'Neill, decided by New York Civil Court Judge Karen May Bacdayan. Scott Anderson and Markyus O'Neill lived together in an apartment; Anderson was on the lease, and O'Neill was not. After Anderson died, O'Neill would have had the right to renew the lease if he were "a non-traditional family member," but Anderson was married to Robert Romano. The apartment building company therefore argued that O'Neill was just a roommate, but the court concluded that there needed to be a hearing about whether Anderson, Romano, and O'Neill were actually in a polyamorous relationship:
Fruit Trees and Bushes that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida
Many Florida gardeners like the challenge of choosing plants to thrive in Florida's tropical climate and unique soil. Fruit trees are arguably no exception. There's something special about knowing that you can have fresh fruit without leaving your yard and also knowing that you're helping the environment by planting trees and bushes. Many fruit trees flower before yielding fruit, so you have a lovely, flowering display.
msn.com
Seniors are stuck home alone as health aides flee for higher-paying jobs
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Racked with nausea and unable to leave the bathroom, Acey Hofflander muttered in confusion. Her husband tried to press a damp washcloth against her neck, his hands trembling and weak from Parkinson’s disease. “What’s happening? What’s going on?” Acey mumbled. Their roles...
First Amendment Limits on State Laws Targeting Election Misinformation, Part IV
This is part IV in a series of posts discussing First Amendment Limits on State Laws Targeting Election Misinformation, 20 First Amend. L. Rev. 291 (2022). What follows is an excerpt from the article (minus the footnotes, which you will find in the full PDF). Forty-eight states and the District...
Coloradans Might Fix Their Arcane Booze Rules
Colorado is known for many things: Beautiful mountain vistas, epic skiing, and, in recent years, a fairly freewheeling attitude toward weed. According to industry observers, the state consistently ranks as one of the top five cannabis-friendly states. But in stark contrast to this open attitude toward cannabis, Colorado is mired in the dark ages when it comes to booze. This November, Colorado voters will have the opportunity to change that through three pending ballot petitions.
Subreddit Gets Users To Call Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a 'Little Piss Baby' To Defy Content Moderation Law
As of this week, the subreddit r/PoliticalHumor is requiring that all posts include the phrase "Greg Abbott is a little piss baby" or else users will be banned from the forum, per reporting by TechDirt. Moderators have made explicit that they will be discriminating against all users posting viewpoints that go against the piss-baby line in protest of Texas' new content moderation law, H.B. 20, which forces social media platforms to host speech they find objectionable.
