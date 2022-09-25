ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus SWAT officers arrest man wanted in 2021 homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — SWAT officers arrested a man Tuesday morning wanted on charges related to a 2021 homicide. Brandonlee Berry was arrested by police shortly before noon at a residence on Burgandy Lane, a short street in Columbus’ Eastland neighborhood. Berry has been a suspect in the death of Charles Jones Jr. Jones’ body […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Family: 33-year-old woman paralyzed from neck down after gas station shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marissa Jones, 33, is paralyzed from the neck down after she was shot at a South Linden gas station last week during an attempted robbery. Jones was on a date last Wednesday when police said they stopped at Sunoco gas station on Cleveland Avenue. Columbus Police Detective Jeremy Niederkohr said a group of three suspects then surrounded their vehicle.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Nightclub shooting death has Columbus police looking for two people

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Detectives with the Columbus Police Homicide Unit need help to identify two people involved in a deadly nightclub shooting. CPD shared photos of two people, whom it identified as people of interest in the shooting death of 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes outside of a Columbus nightclub. Rhodes died after suffering multiple gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

5 shot at northeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were shot at a northeast Columbus bar early Wednesday morning. It happened at the Doll House bar on Karl Court around 2:40 a.m., according to Columbus police. Police said four men and one woman were shot. One man was taken to Riverside Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, OH
953wiki.com

Disgruntle Patron at Local Grocery Store Finds Himself Behind Bars

September 21, 2022, Madison Police responded to a reported battery in progress, at the Kroger's Store, 525 Clifty Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect in question and identified him as Todd Bruseau 46, Columbus, Ohio. According to the victims and witnesses, Bruseau became upset with store employees when they...
MADISON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Hilltop#Local News
10TV

1 critically injured in Short North assault, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following an assault in the Short North Monday night. Police said officers were called to the 1100 block of North High Street around 8:05 p.m. The person was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police believe the assault happened outside of...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate a bomb threat at the Chillicothe Municipal Court

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a bomb scare at the Chillicothe Municipal Court. It took place on Monday shortly before 1 p.m. According to reports, officers and detectives were dispatched to the courthouse at 95 East Main Street after someone called saying an explosive device was inside the building.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

No suspect identified in January shooting death of 22-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts in an investigation into the shooting death of a 22-year-old in northeast Columbus in January. On Jan. 30, officers went to the 2600 block of Divot Place just before 3:00 a.m. and found Kavyne Cooper with multiple gunshot wounds. Cooper was taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman killed, 2 injured in shooting at east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead and two other people were hurt after a shooting at an east Columbus bar early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a shooting at the Queen of Hearts Pub located at 5512 East Livingston Avenue near Interstate 270 around 4:30 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police searching for missing 16-year-old

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police is searching for a 16-year-old who went missing on Monday. Sincere Thornton, 16, was reported missing by his family on Monday, according to the Gahanna Division of Police. Thorton is six feet tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a “V” on the back […]
GAHANNA, OH
10TV

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting near east Columbus motorcycle club

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and three others were hurt following a shooting that happened near a motorcycle club in east Columbus on Saturday night. Officers arrived at the area of East 5th and Osborn avenues on a reported shooting around 11:05 p.m. and found a man who was shot.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man dead after 23-year-old ran a red light

HEBRON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Monday after his semi cab was hit by a vehicle whose driver failed to stop at a red light, police said. Just after 1 p.m., Stephen Heffelfinger, 68, of Heath was killed in a crash while driving northbound in a semi cab along State Route 37 west of […]
HEATH, OH
sunny95.com

“Operation Unity” nets arrests, drug and weapons seizures

COLUMBUS – Police made 32 arrests and seized illegal weapons and drugs during an overnight sweep in two Columbus neighborhoods Friday night. More than 30 people were arrested, 15 illegal guns were recovered, and more than $44,000 worth of drugs were seized during the sixth “Operation Unity” crackdown, aimed at rounding up violent offenders, recovering firearms, and confiscating illegal narcotics, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy