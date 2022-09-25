ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 47-year-old woman has been injured following a dumpster dive gone wrong. According to the Odessa Police Department, a woman, who has not been identified, was dumpster diving early Monday, when the dumpster she was in was picked up and dumped by a garbage truck. The woman ended up trapped in that […]

