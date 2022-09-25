ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IL

hfchronicle.com

Scenes from Fall Fest 2022

Crowds converged on Martin Avenue in Homewood on Saturday, Sept. 24, for Fall Fest and the annual Chili Cook-off. There were numerous food vendors, activities, live music and the pumpkin patch for families to enjoy. https://youtu.be/Psml1-zDHVo . . . You have reached content available exclusively to Homewood-Flossmoor Chronicle digital subscribers.
HOMEWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Need to get rid of an old TV? Aurora hosting electronics recycling drive-thru

AURORA, Illinois - Registration for Aurora's fall electronics recycling drive-thru opens on Monday. The first 1,500 residents who register will get a spot in the October 8 event, to which they can bring up to 2 televisions and an unlimited number of other electronics. Aurora's spring electronics recycling event collected...
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Man, 67, killed in apartment fire on South Side

CHICAGO — A 67-year-old man was killed in a kitchen fire in an apartment building on the city’s South Side. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of South Shore Drive. Emergency responders discovered the man laying on unresponsive on the floor. According to officials, he sustained second-degree burns and smoke […]
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
PEORIA, IL
hfchronicle.com

Homewood resident with two holes-in-one in single round

Steve Marks needed 61 years of golf to notch his first hole-in-one. The Homewood resident needed about 20 more minutes to get his second Sunday at Idlewild Country Club in Flossmoor. Marks, a 68-year-old in the jewelry business, has played 37 rounds just this year at Idlewild. The number since...
HOMEWOOD, IL
Fast Casual

Fresh Stack Burger opening 3rd location

Fresh Stack Burger Co is opening its third location next month. The store is located at 3041 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, Illinois. Developed by Sean Thomas, the grandson of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas as well as Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group and other industry veterans, the fast casual brand serves thoughtfully sourced ingredients, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, fresh chicken sandwiches, salads, shakes and more, Sean Thomas said in a company press release.
OAK BROOK, IL
Eater

Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot

There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
CHICAGO, IL
etxview.com

Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana

VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO, IN
oakpark.com

River Forest to raze 3 buildings in TIF district

River Forest officials will use a state grant to demolish three buildings in the Madison Street Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in an effort to make the site more desirable to developers. The village board voted unanimously at the Sept. 26 meeting to award a contract to Anthem Excavation and...
RIVER FOREST, IL
Secret Chicago

These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall

Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Customer pepper sprays McDonald’s employee

A McDonald’s employee was hospitalized after a customer pepper sprayed her in the face at 11:16 p.m., Sept. 20. The employee was working the drive thru at the McDonalds, 111 Madison St., when a female customer reportedly became upset and discharged the pepper spray at the employee. The victim was transported to Rush Oak Park Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Chicago Teen Missing: Jaliyah Luckett, 15, last seen in Garfield Park

CBS Chicago reports Police in Chicago are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adolescent girl last seen in the Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday. Jaliyah Luckett, 15, was last seen on September 19 in the 3800 block of West Maypole. She stands 5 feet 6 inches...
CHICAGO, IL

