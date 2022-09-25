Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
hfchronicle.com
Scenes from Fall Fest 2022
Crowds converged on Martin Avenue in Homewood on Saturday, Sept. 24, for Fall Fest and the annual Chili Cook-off. There were numerous food vendors, activities, live music and the pumpkin patch for families to enjoy. https://youtu.be/Psml1-zDHVo . . . You have reached content available exclusively to Homewood-Flossmoor Chronicle digital subscribers.
fox32chicago.com
Need to get rid of an old TV? Aurora hosting electronics recycling drive-thru
AURORA, Illinois - Registration for Aurora's fall electronics recycling drive-thru opens on Monday. The first 1,500 residents who register will get a spot in the October 8 event, to which they can bring up to 2 televisions and an unlimited number of other electronics. Aurora's spring electronics recycling event collected...
Planned Equestrian University in Lynwood could bring 'global attraction' to south suburbs
Twenty buses left the Family Christian Center Church in Munster, Ind., and went to see the future site of an Equestrian University in south suburban Lynwood. Mayor Jada Curry said the goal for the facility is to draw people from all over the world.
Oak Park hosts historical tour for homes of Chicago mobsters
In this Weekend Break, we’ll take a look at the Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour which showcases the homes of 14 of Chicago’s biggest mobsters. Some of the homes are of late Tony Accardo, Sam Gianaca, Paul Ricca and more. The tour serves as a history lesson of the Chicago mob.
Man, 67, killed in apartment fire on South Side
CHICAGO — A 67-year-old man was killed in a kitchen fire in an apartment building on the city’s South Side. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of South Shore Drive. Emergency responders discovered the man laying on unresponsive on the floor. According to officials, he sustained second-degree burns and smoke […]
Vigil in honor of slain Oak Forest family set for Monday night
At Monday night's vigil, organizers will hand out purple candles for Domestic Violence Awareness.
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il
I was out running errands with my wife early on a Sunday morning. I wanted to find somewhere to go for breakfast that wasn’t too far away. I ended up going to Walker Brothers Pancake House in Schaumburg.
blockclubchicago.org
Auburn Gresham’s Jamaican Jerk Villa Moves Into Larger Location On 79th Street, With Restaurant And Bar Opening Next Spring
AUBURN GRESHAM — Owners of a decades-old South Side staple are expanding their business early next year, giving neighbors another spot to enjoy their cuisine. For more than 20 years, Jamaica Jerk Villa owner Peter McKnight and his mother served jerk chicken combos from their location at 737 W. 79th St.
hfchronicle.com
Homewood resident with two holes-in-one in single round
Steve Marks needed 61 years of golf to notch his first hole-in-one. The Homewood resident needed about 20 more minutes to get his second Sunday at Idlewild Country Club in Flossmoor. Marks, a 68-year-old in the jewelry business, has played 37 rounds just this year at Idlewild. The number since...
Fast Casual
Fresh Stack Burger opening 3rd location
Fresh Stack Burger Co is opening its third location next month. The store is located at 3041 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, Illinois. Developed by Sean Thomas, the grandson of Wendy's founder Dave Thomas as well as Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group and other industry veterans, the fast casual brand serves thoughtfully sourced ingredients, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, fresh chicken sandwiches, salads, shakes and more, Sean Thomas said in a company press release.
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
Ellie’s Urban Grill Making Englewood Debut in 2023
The new $5.3 million restaurant hub will also feature a test kitchen
cwbchicago.com
Murder suspect, arrested for Rogers Park armed robbery, briefly escaped from cops in Uptown: prosecutors
Prosecutors said a man being sought for a downstate murder briefly escaped from Chicago police by bolting out of an Uptown hospital where they took him for treatment after he was arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Thursday. Kyle Escoe, 18, was recaptured a short time later and...
etxview.com
Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana
VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
MISSING: Beverly Johnson, 67, last seen in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for a 67-year-old woman who was last seen in South Austin. Police said Beverly Johnson, 67, left with her dog Lucky and was last seen near Columbus Park.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
oakpark.com
River Forest to raze 3 buildings in TIF district
River Forest officials will use a state grant to demolish three buildings in the Madison Street Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in an effort to make the site more desirable to developers. The village board voted unanimously at the Sept. 26 meeting to award a contract to Anthem Excavation and...
These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall
Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Customer pepper sprays McDonald’s employee
A McDonald’s employee was hospitalized after a customer pepper sprayed her in the face at 11:16 p.m., Sept. 20. The employee was working the drive thru at the McDonalds, 111 Madison St., when a female customer reportedly became upset and discharged the pepper spray at the employee. The victim was transported to Rush Oak Park Hospital.
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago Teen Missing: Jaliyah Luckett, 15, last seen in Garfield Park
CBS Chicago reports Police in Chicago are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adolescent girl last seen in the Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday. Jaliyah Luckett, 15, was last seen on September 19 in the 3800 block of West Maypole. She stands 5 feet 6 inches...
