Randolph, MN

KFIL Radio

Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)

20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
EYOTA, MN
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
minnesotamonthly.com

Mayor Frey Vows to Save Animales Barbecue and Boomin Barbecue in Minneapolis

This is ridiculous. Two of the best barbecue operations in the state of Minnesota are run out of food trucks in Minneapolis: Jon Wipfli’s Animales Barbeque Co. and Dylan Boerboom’s Boomin Barbecue. On Saturday morning, both posted on Instagram about a fight they’ve been in with the city of Minneapolis over their smokers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka High School alum

A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter. Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
idesignarch.com

Elegant Cottage Style Luxury Home on Lake Minnetonka

This gorgeous lakeside home in Wayzata, Minnesota features a dramatic cottage style architecture with a timeless look. The property enjoys commanding views of Smith Bay on Lake Minnetonka. The architecture of the house is a blend of modern and traditional design by David Charlez Designs. It was built by Stonewood...
WAYZATA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead

(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
Hot 104.7

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
fox9.com

134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
HOPKINS, MN

