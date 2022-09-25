Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
PJ Fleck, Gophers want fans to 'Stripe Out' Huntington Bank Stadium against Purdue
MINNEAPOLIS - PJ Fleck has been consistent with many things in his five-plus seasons as the University of Minnesota football coach, but one message might be above all others: Block out the external noise, the internal message has to be way louder. That message will be put to the test...
Development may bring changes to Stonebrooke Golf Club in 2023
Stonebrooke Golf Club at 2693 County Road 79. Courtesy of Stonebrooke Golf Club. Stonebrooke Golf Club near Shakopee could undergo changes in 2023 with new lots recently created for housing development on the property. The Scott County Board of Commissioners last week approved plans for the Waters Edge Estates development,...
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
abc12.com
Richfield High School in Minnesota cancels homecoming dance to allow students to "breathe, reflect and heal"
RICHFIELD, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Following gunshots injuring two people just outside the Richfield High School football stadium on Friday night, during their homecoming game, the high school principal canceled the remainder of the weekend activities. Principal Stacy Thein-Collins said in a Facebook post:. "It is with a heavy heart that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Huracan | Spotted in Chanhassen, Minnesota
Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Community effort saved this Stillwater lake; Why it won't be the last success story
STILLWATER, Minn. — For decades, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has tracked the health of our waterways and the yearly results can often be discouraging. Nearly 3,000 lakes and rivers in Minnesota are on the 2022 Impaired Waters List. But this year there were also signs of hope. More...
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
(FOX 9) - Fantastic food, bold brews, and local art can be found at events in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Rails and Ales: Light Rail Brewery Crawl. Day Block Brewing Company, Minneapolis. Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. This self-guided...
minnesotamonthly.com
Mayor Frey Vows to Save Animales Barbecue and Boomin Barbecue in Minneapolis
This is ridiculous. Two of the best barbecue operations in the state of Minnesota are run out of food trucks in Minneapolis: Jon Wipfli’s Animales Barbeque Co. and Dylan Boerboom’s Boomin Barbecue. On Saturday morning, both posted on Instagram about a fight they’ve been in with the city of Minneapolis over their smokers.
Country superstar Luke Bryan draws 20,000 fans to tiny Eyota, MN Saturday for his "Farm Tour"
20,000 lucky people are going to get to see Luke Bryan on a farm in Eyota, Minnesota on Saturday. The appearance by the country music superstar is part of his “Farm Tour” and it will stop by the Garland Dairy Farm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota BCA: Johnathan Anderl found safe
Minneapolis police are asking for help in finding Johnathan Anderl, 39, who was last seen Thursday on video walking north on Second St S. away from the McPhail Center and then toward West River Parkway.
Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka High School alum
A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter. Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.
idesignarch.com
Elegant Cottage Style Luxury Home on Lake Minnetonka
This gorgeous lakeside home in Wayzata, Minnesota features a dramatic cottage style architecture with a timeless look. The property enjoys commanding views of Smith Bay on Lake Minnetonka. The architecture of the house is a blend of modern and traditional design by David Charlez Designs. It was built by Stonewood...
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
fox9.com
134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
Comments / 0