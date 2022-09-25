Read full article on original website
Wichita firefighter Curt Mohr dies after four-year cancer battle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department announced Tuesday that Curt Mohr, who had been battling brain cancer since his diagnosis in 2018, has died. He was 51. Mohr was with the department for 28 years before retiring this month. Fundraising efforts have continued since he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor four years ago.
Tens of thousands turnout for McConnell Air Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show proved to be a successful event over the weekend in Wichita. McConnell Air Force Base estimates between 60,000 to 70,000 people attended the air show on Saturday and Sunday. This is just an estimate because there were no ticket sales.
Where’s Shane? Thomas & Friends
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This one is for the kids and the train enthusiasts!. This morning we’re out at Exploration Place, getting a look at their new Thomas and Friends Exhibit! This fun new attraction at EP will give kiddos the chance to get hands on with some STEM, and also get up close and personal with the famous No. 1 engine himself.
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden tweeted out a photo of the rollover and said traffic is being diverted at Wassell Street. Drivers should expect delays. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a...
Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
Dream Flights offered for local senior veterans
South Wichita house fire causes tens of thousands dollars worth of damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire in south Wichita caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damages. The house fire broke out before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the 2100 block of S. Madison Ave. According to Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Dunham, upon arrival, flames could be seen coming […]
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Sept 27-Oct 2)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Wichita Pickle Jam | September 29.
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
Sedgwick County prepares to end COVID-19 vaccine incentive clinics
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Since updated COVID-19 booster shots arrived in Sedgwick County two weeks ago, the county has administered more than 500 doses. For those looking to take advantage of monetary incentives for COVID vaccinations, time is running out in Sedgwick County. Sedgwick County hosted an inventive clinic Monday...
Kansans react to NYC mayor's remarks on state lacking 'brand'
Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
Wichita police work to identify man accused of taking photos of women in changing rooms
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help to identify a man accused of taking photos of females in changing rooms. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County said the alleged crime happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, at a department store in east Wichita. If you...
AOL Corp
Mural at historic Wichita building to be removed, stored until new home is found
A mural that has been in the lobby of the Eaton Place in downtown Wichita will be moved to a new location. The mural had been slated to be demolished Monday. But the property manager allowed creator Steve Murillo and several others to come in and work on removing the two-story art piece on Monday, Murillo said.
wichitabyeb.com
Nostalgia on the way when McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Pails returns
Anybody else remember going to McDonald’s as a kid and getting a Halloween Happy Meal Pail? It’s been years since they’ve been available, but coming this October, they are back. The Halloween pails made their first appearance at McDonald’s 36 years ago. There were three available every...
1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning. The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene. The pedestrian was riding an electronic powerchair.
City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and evidence
FF12 takes deeper look at Wichita Police Department evidence storage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after the City of Wichita addressed concerns with the Wichita Police Department’s property and evidence, FactFinder 12 took a deeper look into how that evidence is stored. An external audit of where police keep their evidence seemed to reveal evidence missing in 54 cases. However, sources told 12 News this evidence isn’t missing; the issue concerns an error with a new records system.
Quiet but mild pattern holding
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures got a slight boost as a front moved through the state today. But we’ve got a quiet, clear and mild night ahead with lows in the 50′s expected. Tomorrow the wind will shift and come in with a bit of a breeze from the east. Expect a cooler day with highs staying in the 70′s. Along the far western border a few isolated showers could form, but don’t expect any good moisture or a pattern change. It should be a mainly sunny and Fall like day Wednesday. We look to stay near normal or in the low 80′s with dry weather holding through the 10 day.
Butler County voters to consider food-service requirement with liquor licenses
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County business owners are closely watching an issue that will be presented in a question on the Nov. 8 general-election ballot. Butler County voters will decide whether businesses with liquor licenses should be required to make 30% of their sales from food. A “yes” vote would eliminate this requirement while a “no” vote means nothing will change.
