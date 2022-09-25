ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Hayden High School class of 1972 reunites

By Keith Horinek
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hayden class of 1972 celebrated their 50th reunion Saturday evening at the Topeka Country Club.

The Reunion began with a Friday evening informal gathering at The Vikings Grille, with dinner and drinks.

Saturday evening’s gathering was held at the Topeka Country Club, with a social hour, dinner, a class photo, music and a photobooth provided by Top City Entertainment. A video presentation was playing on a large video screen during the evening.

Co-Chairs, Ann Garrison Elrod & Corwyn Wenke, have been working on reunion plans for the past 5 years with several committees of classmates assisting them.

A special “Rest in Peace” display was set up to remember the 33 classmates who have passed away.

Over 100 classmates and their guests were in attendance during the events of the 50th Reunion.

The reunion celebration continues on Sunday with tours of Hayden High School, followed by a Mass in the school Chapel.

KSNT News

ESU Jesse McCartney concert moved indoors

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Jesse McCartney concert scheduled Friday night on the front campus of Emporia State University has been moved from outdoors to inside Albert Taylor Hall due to forecasted rain. Albert Taylor Hall is located inside Plumb Hall. Emporia State announced the move late Friday morning. The tickets for the concert are free […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn University Director of Public Relations to retire Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University’s Director of Public Relations, Patrick Early, will retire on Friday, Sept. 30 after serving in that role for the past seven years. “I started at Washburn in 2015, seven-and-a-half years ago,” Early said. “It was in January. I was looking for a new challenge and a new place to be. […]
TOPEKA, KS
bulldogbulletinonline.com

New assistant principal making impact

BHS class of 2005 graduate Kelli Haeffner has returned to the Baldwin City school district as the new vice principal. She is known for her fun and energetic personality when saying hello to students every morning. “You can definitely tell she was a cheerleader because every morning she has so...
BALDWIN CITY, KS
KSNT News

Christ The King’s Rome Sweet Home

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Christ The King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th St., held their 8th annual Rome Sweet Home fundraiser Saturday on the church grounds. The annual festival included, a 5K Run, an outdoor Mass, an Italian Dinner sponsored by LaRocca’s, food trucks, live music from “The Bash” and “Wilder Horses”, beer and Wine Gardens, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Cider Days returns to the Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 41st annual Cider Days Fall Market is back at Exhibition Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Over 200 vendors will be selling their products at this year’s Cider Days. There is shopping for the entire family, fun games for the kids, food trucks, live music, an apple pie baking contest, […]
TOPEKA, KS
