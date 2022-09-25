ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
fox44news.com

What to expect at the HOT Fair & Rodeo

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo begins Thursday, October 6 and ends Friday, October 16. Concerts start on Friday, Otober 7, and you can see that lineup here. The livestock show starts September 28 and includes 5,000 kids. There are a few...
KCEN

Central Texas drought felt 15 feet underground

WACO, Texas — Even 15 feet under, the cheese at Brazos Cheese Valley in Waco, Texas has felt the impacts of the lack of rain in Central Texas. Kevin Durkin, the owner of Brazos Valley Cheese, houses his dairy products in a cave he dug himself. In there, the cheese ages like fine wine.
WacoTrib.com

Steve Boggs: Waco High School shooting hoax brought national epidemic home

A few months ago I picked up the phone and a breathless caller exclaimed, “The Hilton is on fire, you can see the smoke from miles away.” Luckily, my office at River Square Center has a pretty good view of the Hilton, and there wasn’t any smoke visible from my window. Photographer Rod Aydelotte reported there had been a brief fire in the laundry room, and it had been put out hours before.
News Channel 25

Calvary Cemetery in Marlin gets needed attention

MARLIN, Texas — Jay Grams took photos at Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, you can see the grass covering headstones standing about two feet tall. "I don’t want to get anyone in trouble, I’m not trying to start trouble I just want it to be maintained properly," said Grams of the photos.
US105

Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas

Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
KWTX

Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
WacoTrib.com

Autopsy confirms Waco inmate died by suicide; Texas Rangers probe continues

Autopsy records obtained this week in the June 3 death of a McLennan County Jail inmate confirmed local authorities’ account that he died of suicide by hanging. Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, died just before midnight in a Waco-area hospital after an incident in which McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials said he used a strip of blanket to hang himself.
KWTX

Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
News Channel 25

Midway teacher recognized after helping fellow teacher who was choking

WACO, Texas — September 13th started like any other Tuesday at South Bosque Elementary School. Lindsey Pick and Paula Farmer were having lunch with others in the teachers lounge. "I never never eat in the teachers lounge," Farmer said. "I am an eat in my classroom and have a...
killeenisd.org

Welcome to Killeen ISD, K9 Geri!

The Killeen ISD Police Department is proud to introduce the newest member of the department, K9 Geri, to the public on Thursday morning. Geri is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois and is dual trained in weapons detection and apprehension. He and his handler, Officer Kyle Perrow, have undergone extensive training to learn how to work together as a team and to detect over 15 different kinds of weapons, explosives, and firearms. The duo has been together for nearly four months and will continue their training together.
fox44news.com

Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: 'Steel Magnolias' opens Thursday at MCC

Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St., will host the official book launch of “The Art of Flourishing,” edited by local author and entrepreneur Lauren da Silva from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Da Silva has curated a collection of three books that amplify the stories of...
WacoTrib.com

Work begins on downtown Waco container project, rechristened 'Herringbone'

Two people wearing hard hats were knocking the doors off the shipping container complex formerly known as The Containery in downtown Waco on Tuesday, all for a good cause. The San Diego, California, company with plans to transform the brightly colored containers into a mix of retail, dining and lodging closed a deal on its purchase last week. Some demolition must take place to create a clean slate for modifications, said Philip Auchettl, CEO of Rad Lab, the firm that now owns the jumble at Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue.
