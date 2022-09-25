ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?

Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
After 2-2 Start, Michigan State’s 2021 Momentum Is History

Give credit where it’s due, Washington and Minnesota had great game plans against Michigan State. They were more physical, sound on both sides of the ball and dominated from start to finish. So where does Michigan State and head coach Mel Tucker go from here?. The momentum from last...
Michigan vs. Iowa odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions

A pair of Big Ten rivals meet up in a rematch of last season's conference championship game as Michigan pays a visit to Iowa in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday. Michigan is perfect through four games and coming off a statement win over Maryland in its Big Ten opener. Iowa, good for all of 17 points per game but also allowing just 5.8, is 3-1 with a loss to Iowa State on the books.
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
