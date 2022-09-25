Read full article on original website
How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
After 2-2 Start, Michigan State’s 2021 Momentum Is History
Give credit where it’s due, Washington and Minnesota had great game plans against Michigan State. They were more physical, sound on both sides of the ball and dominated from start to finish. So where does Michigan State and head coach Mel Tucker go from here?. The momentum from last...
Michigan vs. Iowa odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions
A pair of Big Ten rivals meet up in a rematch of last season's conference championship game as Michigan pays a visit to Iowa in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday. Michigan is perfect through four games and coming off a statement win over Maryland in its Big Ten opener. Iowa, good for all of 17 points per game but also allowing just 5.8, is 3-1 with a loss to Iowa State on the books.
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines pulled out a big win...
Michigan State fans rain boos on Mel Tucker, players during embarrassing performance
On Saturday afternoon, Michigan State had a chance to bounce back from a tough loss against Washington, and most thought head coach Mel Tucker would have his boys ready. Those people (including myself) were VERY wrong as the Spartans came out and embarrassed themselves during a 34-7 loss to Minnesota.
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
Hot new trends for taking cool road trips
Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
Kristina Karamo: What to know about Michigan GOP secretary of state candidate
Before November 2020, few people outside of Oakland County knew who Kristina Karamo was. Now, she’s a candidate for statewide office. As a poll challenger in Detroit, Karamo rose to prominence after questioning the legitimacy of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, claiming she witnessed fraud at Detroit’s absentee counting board.
Best Brunch in Lansing, MI — 15 Top Places!
Do you want to go on an epic food trip, but you don’t know where to go just yet?. I suggest you check out Lansing in the state of Michigan. The city has a thriving food scene you can’t miss, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates bound to keep your gastronome self happy.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market
From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
Why gas prices are headed back up in Washtenaw County
AAA Michigan is reporting what many of us are already seeing at the gas pump. Gas prices have seen a significant hike over the past week. AAA says gas prices, on average, across the state were up 13 cents since last week. In Washtenaw County, the rise of 10 cents...
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
Lewis Jewelers new Ann Arbor retail location is a crown jewel
It’s bright, shiny, spacious and quite spectacular. And it’s the new crown jewel in Ann Arbor. Lewis Jewelers, the family-run jeweler that has called Ann Arbor home since 1974, recently opened its new retail location near the Westgate Shopping Plaza. They simply outgrew their longtime space on Stadium Boulevard. Ironically, the perfect location for their expanding operation became available just down the street.
ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
Jackson County interchange reopens with 2 new roundabouts
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – An I-94 interchange is reopening after two new roundabouts were constructed. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to reopen the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson County at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The interchange has been closed since May as MDOT officials worked to...
