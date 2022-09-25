Read full article on original website
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma and Texas Meltdown, Iowa State-Baylor Game Rigged
Big 12 conference opened this past weekend (yes, I am aware that Kansas and West Virginia played in Week 2, Karen) and we saw several competitive games go the exact opposite of how Vegas saw things going. In fact, all three games that involved Big 12 foes went against the...
Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Red River Battle With Texas Announced
The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet at a familiar time on Oct. 8 inside the Cotton Bowl.
Big 12 Announces Kickoff Times For OU-Texas, Texas Tech-OSU
The Sooners and Cowboys now know when they'll be kicking off in key conference matchups two weeks from now. Oklahoma will meet Texas for the 118th time and the 91st time at the historic Cotton Bowl from the annual State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners recruiting class set to jump to No. 2 nationally with 5-star addition
Wednesday is the big day. Paetow High School (Texas) star David Hicks, the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman, is set to announce his college commitment at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound mauler is down to a final six of Alabama, Miami, ...
KXAN
Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
COLUMN: This Time, Oklahoma Wasn't 'Close' – But Venables Embraces That
After years of being told how "close" their team was, Sooner Nation should recognize that Brent Venables' rebuild could take a little time.
KOCO
One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American defensive...
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Win or Lose, Brent Venables Says Oklahoma's Identity Doesn't Change
The Sooners' head coach seems unfazed by the idea of "rat poison" and says his opinion of his team didn't change Saturday after losing to Kansas State.
Sooners Drop Below Top 10 Of AP Top 25
The Sooners and the Cowboys both remain in the AP Top 25 ranking, but the Sooners dipped below the Top 10 after their matchup against Kansas State. Last Week: Sooners, Cowboys Stay In Top 10 Of AP 25. OU moved down 12 spots to No. 18 after their defeat against...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Key Lawrence after Sooners practice — 'Feels like the first game again for us'
Oklahoma junior safety Key Lawrence said despite the 41-34 loss to Kansas State, the Sooners must build off the performance they had and learn from it. Lawrence, a second-year transfer from Tennessee, recorded seven tackles against the Wildcats last Saturday.
WATCH: Red Raider Fans Allegedly Beat Down Longhorn at KFC
A Longhorn fan got a bucket of chicken and a beat down at the KFC on the north end of Jones AT&T Stadium this weekend. This brutal attack looks to have happened during pregame tailgating festivities ahead of the Texas Tech-Texas game on Saturday, September 24th. There's no sound on...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
‘It’s just a shame,’ Several units at troubled OKC apartment complex deemed unsafe
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council deemed several units at the Creekside apartment complex unsafe and unsecured.
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
Clemency denied for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has voted to deny clemency to Benjamin Cole, a Rogers County man convicted of killing his infant daughter. Four board members voted to allow Cole’s execution to move forward while one board member voted for clemency. Cole’s attorneys...
Hundreds of residents without shelter at apartment in downtown OKC
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
What OU Health has to say about ‘Nyquil Chicken’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — OU Health had a few things to say about the recent TikTok trend of cooking chicken in Nyquil. Dr. Vamsikrishna Kaliki is a MD Pediatric Emergency Medicine Fellow with the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health. He said when you boil cough medicine, it...
