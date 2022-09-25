ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

8 Oktoberfests Happening This October in Louisville

Strangely enough, Oktoberfest actually begins in September and lasts through October. LEO previously ran a list of Oktoberfests in September. Since then, many places have posted about their Oktoberfests in October, so we decided to refresh the list for those of you who just can’t get enough of German-inspired beer and food.
LOUISVILLE, KY
8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
92nd Fairdale Fair begins Thursday with parade, rides, games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest community events in Jefferson County begins Thursday. The annual Fairdale Fair, which dates back to 1930, features rides, games and many community booths. In a news release Tuesday, Metro Councilman Mark Fox called on everyone to come have fun this weekend in southern Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Kingdom's new 'pumpkin wonderland' opens this weekend

Kentucky Kingdom's new "pumpkin wonderland" is opening soon. Kentucky Kingdom announced back in June that the Louisville park will be filled with 1,000 illuminated pumpkins for fall. The event is quite literally called Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom. Aside from all the pumpkins, the park said there will be more than...
LOUISVILLE, KY
$2M Powerball ticket sold in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets!. A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold recently at the Circle K on West Main Street in New Albany. Four other winning lottery tickets were also sold in Indiana for the Sept. 24 Powerball drawing. The winning numbers for Saturday were 3-9-21-24-29...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Zoo looking for kiddo who lost his or her favorite toy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lost toy was left behind in a stroller at the Louisville Zoo recently and now the zoo is looking for the kiddo who lost the toy. Bingo may be lost, but the zoo says she's having lots of fun and making some new friends. She got up close with some of the animals, including a tiger and a gorilla.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville's Chef Space receives $330,000 in federal funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local initiative that helps chefs cook up their business is expanding in west Louisville. Chef Space, which opened in 2015, has helped more than 21 businesses graduate to their own brick-and-mortar facilities. Their 30 members include those who have food trucks, retail and work in catering.
LOUISVILLE, KY
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
INDIANA STATE
YMCA offering free Fall Break camp for Louisville-area teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The YMCA is offering a free Fall Break Camp for teenagers. The Teen Vibe camp will feature the YMCA's Love Notes program in the mornings. Love Notes addresses healthy romantic relationship skills, communication skills and other topics. Lunch is free, and in the afternoons, there will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAT’S THAT SMELL? Here is the reason for that odor across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the question inundating the WDRB newsroom on Tuesday, and it comes from every corner of Jefferson County: What's that smell?. Callers, viewers and even our own employees describe it as everything from rotten eggs to sulfur and a few words we can't repeat. But MSD confirms to WDRB that the cause of the odor is sewer gas odor trapped in catch basins, which is caused by a lack of rain.
LOUISVILLE, KY

