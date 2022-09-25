Read full article on original website
leoweekly.com
8 Oktoberfests Happening This October in Louisville
Strangely enough, Oktoberfest actually begins in September and lasts through October. LEO previously ran a list of Oktoberfests in September. Since then, many places have posted about their Oktoberfests in October, so we decided to refresh the list for those of you who just can’t get enough of German-inspired beer and food.
wdrb.com
8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
wdrb.com
92nd Fairdale Fair begins Thursday with parade, rides, games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest community events in Jefferson County begins Thursday. The annual Fairdale Fair, which dates back to 1930, features rides, games and many community booths. In a news release Tuesday, Metro Councilman Mark Fox called on everyone to come have fun this weekend in southern Jefferson County.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Kingdom's new 'pumpkin wonderland' opens this weekend
Kentucky Kingdom's new "pumpkin wonderland" is opening soon. Kentucky Kingdom announced back in June that the Louisville park will be filled with 1,000 illuminated pumpkins for fall. The event is quite literally called Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom. Aside from all the pumpkins, the park said there will be more than...
wdrb.com
Date set for 3-day grand opening of Academy Sports + Outdoors in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sporting goods store will open in Jeffersonville next month. Academy Sports + Outdoors will open Oct. 7 on Veterans Parkway, just off Interstate 65. The store will have a three-day grand opening event with discounts, specials, giveaways and demonstrations. Earlier this year, the company...
wdrb.com
$2M Powerball ticket sold in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets!. A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold recently at the Circle K on West Main Street in New Albany. Four other winning lottery tickets were also sold in Indiana for the Sept. 24 Powerball drawing. The winning numbers for Saturday were 3-9-21-24-29...
wdrb.com
Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
WHAS 11
It's pumpkin time | Fall season welcomes fun annual events to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall is finally here, and you know what that means; pumpkin-flavored everything, changing leaves and spooky times. From art shows to spooky walks through Old Louisville, the metro has something for everyone this fall season. If you're unsure of what to do this fall season, try...
wdrb.com
Louisville Zoo looking for kiddo who lost his or her favorite toy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lost toy was left behind in a stroller at the Louisville Zoo recently and now the zoo is looking for the kiddo who lost the toy. Bingo may be lost, but the zoo says she's having lots of fun and making some new friends. She got up close with some of the animals, including a tiger and a gorilla.
WLWT 5
Spooky Kentucky corn maze Field of Screams gets royal design this year
A spooky corn maze just outside of Louisville is ready for scares and as per usual, has a brand new design for the year. Field of Screams has been in Brandenburg, Kentucky, since 2002. Each year, they cut a different, wild design into their creepy corn maze. This year, the...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Chef Space receives $330,000 in federal funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local initiative that helps chefs cook up their business is expanding in west Louisville. Chef Space, which opened in 2015, has helped more than 21 businesses graduate to their own brick-and-mortar facilities. Their 30 members include those who have food trucks, retail and work in catering.
Louisville children’s museum receives $500,000 donation
Adventure House of You will be an immersive, interactive children’s museum attached to the Portland Museum in Louisville.
wdrb.com
9-year-old gets special VIP tour with Kentucky Derby Museum from Make-A-Wish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A young horse-lover got to live out her dreams this week in Louisville. Kori Butts has a nervous system disorder that affects her mobility and speech. The 9-year-old loves horses, and her family has never taken a vacation before. So Make-A-Wish planned a special trip for...
WLKY.com
Louisville Book Festival to feature more that 100 authors as it returns to being in-person event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Book Festival is returning to being an in-person event for 2022 after two years of being a virtual event. It is happening at the Kentucky International Convention Center Oct. 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 100 authors and presenters...
WLKY.com
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
wdrb.com
YMCA offering free Fall Break camp for Louisville-area teens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The YMCA is offering a free Fall Break Camp for teenagers. The Teen Vibe camp will feature the YMCA's Love Notes program in the mornings. Love Notes addresses healthy romantic relationship skills, communication skills and other topics. Lunch is free, and in the afternoons, there will...
What’s the future of Bardstown Road? Louisville set to devise a master plan
The project will be the first comprehensive master plan for Louisville's iconic business and nightlife district.
leoweekly.com
The Last Waterfront Wednesday Of 2022 Is Upon Us, And It’ll Bring Bluegrass And Psychedelic Rock
If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink, and be merry. Unfortunately, with...
wdrb.com
Louisville high schools named top in the state of Kentucky by Niche rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville high schools rank among the best public or private schools in the state, according to Niche. Niche provides school reviews from Pre-K all the way up to college. DuPont Manual High School was named the No. 1 public high school in Kentucky while Kentucky...
wdrb.com
WHAT’S THAT SMELL? Here is the reason for that odor across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the question inundating the WDRB newsroom on Tuesday, and it comes from every corner of Jefferson County: What's that smell?. Callers, viewers and even our own employees describe it as everything from rotten eggs to sulfur and a few words we can't repeat. But MSD confirms to WDRB that the cause of the odor is sewer gas odor trapped in catch basins, which is caused by a lack of rain.
