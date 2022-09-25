Read full article on original website
Montana State preaching 'next man up' after win at Eastern Washington
CHENEY, Wash. — Montana State picked up just its third ever win on the red turf at Eastern Washington, 38-35 in thrilling fashion. There were lots of performances to be happy about for coach Brent Vigen and the Bobcats. But the thrill of a Top 15 victory is tempered somewhat, by the loss of starting quarterback Tommy Mellott.
Griz slot in at No. 3, Bobcats at No. 4 in new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was little to no movement for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats. After being tied with South Dakota State at No. 2 last week, the Grizzlies (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) are now solo at No. 3 in the new poll which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies topped Portland State 53-16 on Saturday to open league play. The Grizzlies next take on Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello.
Bozeman Gallatin keeps the good times rolling in 3-1 crosstown volleyball win over Bozeman
BOZEMAN — It was a packed sea of blue and red at Bozeman High as the first crosstown volleyball match of the year did not disappoint between the Bozeman Hawks and the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors. The first set saw back and forth action but Bozeman Gallatin’s six-foot-3 inch middle...
